Denison-Schleswig senior Jaxson Hildebrand capped off an outstanding high school career on the wrestling mat with a fourth-place effort at 220 pounds in the Class 3A portion of the state tournament that took place February 15-18 at Wells Fargo Arena at Des Moines.

Hildebrand won four of six matches at state with both defeats coming at the hands of Le Mars’ junior Ayden Hoag, who decisioned the Monarch standout in the quarterfinals of the championship round and in the tournament’s third-place match.

Hildebrand pinned Fort Madison senior Daniel Sokolik in his first match in three minutes, 44 seconds.

After his initial loss to Hoag, Hildebrand earned consolation wins by decisions over senior Joshua Hemsted of Carlisle (7-5), senior Will Hinrichs of Ankeny (6-4) and junior Antonio Loving of Southeas Polk (10-5).

Hoag’s wins over Hildebrand were by 6-1 and 3-0 decisions.

As a sophomore at the state tournament, Hildebrand and Hinrichs met up 195 pounds with Hinrichs earning a 4-2 victory.

He was able to earn a little redemption this time around.

Hildebrand entered the state tournament as the No. 4 seed. Hoag was seeded fifth.

In going 4-2 at Des Moines, Hildebrand finished his senior season 45-2 overall with a third consecutive trip to the state tournament under his belt.

He became the sixth Monarch wrestler to place at the state tournament and first since Jorge Partida in 2012.

Hildebrand finished his career the owner of five school records.

“Hildebrand had a phenomenal season and a phenomenal postseason,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

“The third-place match was a tough match. Hoag is big and strong and when he shoots he never stops moving his knees,” he added.

“Hoag was able to get a takedown and an escape to go up 3-0. Hildebrand was unable to get away on bottom in the third period.”

“As coaches, we could not be more proud of how hard Hildebrand has worked to accomplish his goals in wrestling,” Bradley remarked.

“His accomplishments will stand for quite some time. Young wrestlers will look up at his name and the board and want to know how he got those records and they will do what they can to try and catch him,” the Monarch coach stated.

Hildebrand’s state tournament results are below.

220 Jaxson Hildebrand (4-2)

First Round: Bye

Second Round: Won by fall over Daniel Sokolik, Fort Madison, 3:44

Quarterfinals: Lost by decision to Ayden Hoag, Le Mars, 6-1

Consolation: Won by decision over Joshua Hemsted, Carlisle, 7-5; won by decision over Will Hinrichs, Ankeny, 6-4; won by decision over Antonio Loving, Southeast Polk, 10-5

Third-Place Match: Lost by decision to Ayden Hoag, Le Mars, 3-0

Final Record: 45-2 (4th)