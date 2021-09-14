Monarch home opener spoiled by Creston

Creston shut out Denison-Schleswig 21-0 in the second half on Friday night, as the Monarchs suffered a 35-14 non-district football loss to the Panthers in their 2021 home opener at Denison.

The loss was the second in a row for D-S, which fell to 1-2 overall going into this Friday’s final non-district matchup with Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson at Council Bluffs.

With the win, Creston improved to 2-1 overall on the young season.

The visiting Panthers outgained the Monarchs 459-304 in total yards, as the visitors ran the ball 53 times for 347 yards with five rushing touchdowns on the night.

Creston quarterback Kyle Strider scored three of Creston’s five touchdowns on the ground, as he ran the ball 13 times for 70 yards, while also completing 5-of-9 passes for 112 yards.

Creston’s Brennan Hayes carried the ball 13 times for 161 yards with a 61-yard scoring run to his credit on the first play of the fourth quarter to put his team up 28-14 with 11:50 left to play.

The Panthers also got 119 yards rushing on 24 attempts from Briley Hayes.