Monarch junior Hildebrand advances to state for second straight year

The Denison-Schleswig wrestlers netted 35 team points and placed eighth overall at the Class 3A District Tournament on Saturday at Fort Dodge.

Ankeny High earned the team championship with 220 points. Ankeny Centennial was runnerup with 209 points.

Leading the way for D-S was junior Jaxson Hildebrand, who went 3-0 at 195 pounds to capture the championship and advance to the state tournament for the second consecutive year as a district champion.

Kaiden Krajicek at 126 went 1-2 for sixth place.

Angelo Perez at 132 also took sixth with a 1-2 record, while Garret Plagge finished sixth overall with a 2-2 record at heavyweight.

“Emotions run high at the district tournament and our coaching staff thought the kids did a great job of handling their emotions in each match,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

“We knew going in we were going to have some tough draws because we had losing records. That didn’t stop our kids from battling. I’m so proud of the effort they put in all year,” he added.

After receiving a bye, the top-seeded Hildebrand decisioned Kaiden Kaiser of Ankeny Centennial by an 11-4 final in a semifinal match.

Then in the title match, the Monarch standout won by an 11-3 major decision over McGuire Bryant of Boone.

“Hildebrand had a great tournament. We knew the semifinal match against the Centennial kid would be a battle, but Hildebrand controlled the tempo of the match and won 11-4,” Bradley remarked.

“Against Bryant in the finals, Hildebrand got an early takedown and didn’t look back. He controlled every situation in this match,” the Monarch coach added.

Hildebrand, ranked 10th in the state at 195, will head to the state tournament with an outstanding 36-3 record on the season.

Class 3A competition at the state tournament gets underway on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena at Des Moines.

Hildebrand’s opening-round match will be against senior Colin Flannagan of Cedar Rapids Kennedy, who will go in at 31-4 overall.

Class 3A first-round consolation matches will follow the opening round.

Class 3A quarterfinal matches are scheduled for Friday at 2:30 p.m.

Complete results from Saturday’s district tournament at Fort Dodge are below.

Francisco Escalante

(120, 0-2, no place)

Round one: Lost by fall to Trevor Anderson, Ankeny, :34; Round two: lost by fall to Conner Peterson, Le Mars, :56

Kaiden Krajicek

(126, 1-2, 6th place)

Round one: Lost by fall to Ben Hansen, Ankeny, :27; Round two: Bye; Round three: lost by fall to Christian Roque, Storm Lake, 1:24

Angelo Perez

(132, 1-2, 6th place)

Round one: Lost by fall to Cael Wiener, Ankeny Centennial, :55; Round two: Bye; Round three: lost by fall to Trayton Logan, Spencer, 1:22

Ricky Ledesma

(138, 0-2, no place)

Round one: Lost by fall to Lucas Bruhl, Ankeny Centennial, 1:49; Round two: lost by fall to Edwin Vasquez, Storm Lake, 1:23

Jesse Pena

(145, 0-2, no place)

Round one: Lost by fall to Jace Anderson, Ankeny, :59; Round two: lost by fall to Matthew Vondrak, Le Mars, 2:57

Ismael Alfaro

(152, 0-2, no place)

Round one: Lost by fall to Carter Cahill, Ankeny Centennial, :49; Round two: lost by fall to Dylan DeRotcher, Le Mars, 1:15

Jose Villalovos

(170, 0-2, no place)

Round one: Lost by fall to Dylan Pestonik, Boone, 1:14; Round two: lost by fall to Evan Jalas, Le Mars, 1:57

Talon Adams

(182, 0-2, no place)

Round one: Lost by fall to Jayden Angle, Boone, :59; Round two: lost by fall to Cole McAtee, Storm Lake, 1:25

Jaxson Hildebrand

(195, 3-0, 1st place)

Round one: Bye; Semifinals: won by decision over Kaden Kaiser, Ankeny Centennial, 11-4; Championship: won by major decision over McGuire Brandt, Boone, 11-3

Luis Chan

(220, 0-2, no place)

Round one: Lost by fall to Logan Huckfelt, Spencer, :41; Round two: lost by fall to Jack Dorfler, Ankeny, 2:28

Garret Plagge

(Hwt., 2-2, 6th place)

Round one: Lost by fall to Nichols, Fort Dodge, 5:15; Round two: Bye; Round three: won by fall over Aiden Kramer, Le Mars, 3:01; Round four: lost by fall to Andrew Hough, Spencer, 3:02

Final Team Standings