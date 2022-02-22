Monarch junior Hildebrand finishes 1-2 at state wrestling tournament

Competing at the state wrestling tournament for the second year in a row, Denison-Schleswig junior Jaxson Hildebrand went 1-2 overall in his three Class 3A, 195-pound matches he competed in on Thursday and Friday at Wells Fargo Arena at Des Moines.

In his opening-round match on Thursday, the 10th-ranked Hildebrand lost by a 12-3 major decision to No. 11 senior Colin Flannagan of Cedar Rapids Kennedy.

“We knew going into his first match that it was going to be a battle. Flannagan was able to build a 5-0 lead. Down 8-3 late, Hildebrand went for a head toss, but Flannagan was able to roll through and secure the victory,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

The Monarch standout bounced back later that day with a 16-6 major decision triumph over Lewis Central senior Dillon Woods.

Woods finished 31-16 overall in his final high school season on the mat.

Hildebrand defeated Woods for the third time this season.

“We knew what to expect and Hildebrand came out more aggressive against Woods. When he gets his offense going in matches, he is tough to beat,” Bradley stated.

That win kept Hildebrand’s season alive and moved him into a 3A second-round consolation match on Friday against seventh-ranked Tanner Spyksma of Waukee Northwest.

Spyksma, who won his opening-round match and lost in the quarterfinals, would end Hildebrand’s outstanding junior campaign with a 6-3 decision over the Monarch grappler that won 37 of his 42 matches during the 2021-22 season.

“We were able to watch several matches of Spyksma throughout the season and that definitely helped us make a game plan for Hildebrand,” Bradley said.

“Hildebrand came out aggressive looking to score first. He got in a shot on the edge of the mat, but Spyksma was able to lace the leg and get behind the armpits for two.”

“Hildebrand rebounded and got away and began his attacks again. He was down only 4-3 with 30 seconds remaining when he went for a double, but Spyksma pressured in and was able to secure the final takedown for a 6-3 victory,” Bradley remarked.

As a sophomore a year ago, Hildebrand competed in his first state tournament and also went 1-2 in three matches to finish 34-13 overall.

“Hildebrand had a goal of making the podium this year. He fell just short, as both guys who beat him placed at the state tournament,” Bradley said.

“Hildebrand is an extremely gifted wrestler and there’s no doubt in my mind that he will be high on the podium next season, as he still has one year left.”

Hildebrand will enter his senior season on the mat looking to surpass 100 career victories and also eyeing to become the school’s all-time leader in wins.

“As coaches, we are extremely proud of everything Hildebrand accomplished this year. He will learn from this tournament and come back stronger next year,” Bradley said.