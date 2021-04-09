Monarch netmen defeat Audubon in season opener

The Denison-Schleswig boys opened their 2021 tennis season on Tuesday with a 6-0 shutout of Audubon at Denison.

Audubon is low on numbers this season with only four boys out.

Three D-S boys won their singles matches by 10-0 shutouts, including Colin Reis at number one, Adolfo Vargas at No. 3 and Carson Seuntjens at No. 4.

Harrison Dahm won his No. 2 singles match by a 10-2 final.

Winning in doubles play for D-S were the No. 1 team of Vargas and Connor MacGregor and the No. 2 squad of Wyatt Johnson and Isaac Leinen.

"To get matches in, our top four played singles with others playing doubles. It was nice for everyone to start off with a win," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Aaron Ratliff.

"Reis looked especially strong serving the ball and is an even better player this year," he added.

"Dahm worked on developing other aspects of his game, which will pay off later in the season."