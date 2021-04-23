Monarch netmen sweep Atlantic for perfect start

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys’ tennis team kept its perfect season alive on Tuesday, as the Monarchs posted a 9-0 sweep at Atlantic.
It was the team’s fourth consecutive 9-0 sweep and fifth straight shutout, as Aaron Ratliff’s D-S squad improved to 5-0 in matches on the year.
"It was nice playing with the varsity back at full strength, especially against a tougher team like Atlantic that pushed us in many matches," commented Ratliff.
"This dual can be used as a yardstick for how we can compete with the tougher teams in the conference and we responded well," he added.
Singles winners for D-S were Colin Reis at No. 1, Harrison Dahm at No. 2, Adolfo Vargas at No. 3, Carson Seuntjens at No. 4, Isaac Leinen at No. 5 and Wyatt Johnson at No. 6.
Vargas returned to the varsity lineup after missing a week due to a minor injury, according to Ratliff.
"Having Vargas back really makes us a deeper, stronger team. Seuntjens had a great day going 10-1 in singles and 10-0 in doubles with Vargas," Ratliff stated.
"Dahm wowed the spectators today with his groundstrokes. It’s fun to watch a player when he’s hitting the ball so well."
"Leinen’s return of service was the difference maker in his singles match. For the most part, he timed them with pace and depth," Ratliff said.
"Johnson volleyed really well in doubles. It’s something that he has been specifically working on in practice and his skills are progressing rapidly."
"Reis and Dahm played a fantastic doubles team and despite not playing their best won 10-6. They have the makings of a special doubles team," Ratliff noted.
Exhibition singles winners for the Monarchs were Connor MacGregor, Jimy Escalante and Jorge Zuniga.
Results from Tuesday are below.
Singles
No. 1 - Colin Reis (D-S) defeated Grant Sturm, 10-4; No. 2 - Harrison Dahm (D-S) defeated Ethan Sturm, 10-4; No. 3 - Adolfo Vargas (D-S) defeated Bodie Johnson, 10-1; No. 4 - Carson Seuntjens (D-S) defeated Dayton Templeton, 10-1; No. 5 - Isaac Leinen (D-S) defeated Hunter Weppler, 10-4; No. 6 - Wyatt Johnson (D-S) defeated Clevi Johnson, 10-2