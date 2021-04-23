Monarch netmen sweep Atlantic for perfect start

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys’ tennis team kept its perfect season alive on Tuesday, as the Monarchs posted a 9-0 sweep at Atlantic.

It was the team’s fourth consecutive 9-0 sweep and fifth straight shutout, as Aaron Ratliff’s D-S squad improved to 5-0 in matches on the year.

"It was nice playing with the varsity back at full strength, especially against a tougher team like Atlantic that pushed us in many matches," commented Ratliff.

"This dual can be used as a yardstick for how we can compete with the tougher teams in the conference and we responded well," he added.

Singles winners for D-S were Colin Reis at No. 1, Harrison Dahm at No. 2, Adolfo Vargas at No. 3, Carson Seuntjens at No. 4, Isaac Leinen at No. 5 and Wyatt Johnson at No. 6.

Vargas returned to the varsity lineup after missing a week due to a minor injury, according to Ratliff.

"Having Vargas back really makes us a deeper, stronger team. Seuntjens had a great day going 10-1 in singles and 10-0 in doubles with Vargas," Ratliff stated.