Monarch Playoff Football Preview vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton Oct. 23

Class 3A Playoff Second Round Preview
Denison-Schleswig at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Friday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m.
Denison-Schleswig
Head Coach: Chad Van Kley, 11th year (31-66)
Nickname: Monarchs
District: Class 3A, District 9 (1-3, fifth place)
Overall Record: 2-5
Playoff Appearances: Denison-Schleswig: 8 (1994, 1995, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2004, 2009, 2020); Denison: 4 (1975, 1989, 1990, 1993); Schleswig: 4 (1984-1st A, 1986, 1987-2nd A; 1988-1st A)
Overall Playoff Record: Denison-Schleswig 6-7; Denison 1-4; Schleswig 12-2
Points Per Game: 9.0 (54)
Points Allowed Per Game: 25.9 (181)
Total Offense: 1,278, 182.6 p/g (696 rush, 99.4 p/g; 582 passing, 83.1 p/g)
Rushing Touchdowns: 6
Passing Touchdowns: 1
Leading Rushers: Jaxson Hildebrand, 87-325, 1 TD; Leo Araujo, 72-267, 2 TDs
Leading Passer: Carter Wessel, 56-121, 576 yards, 1 TD, 9
interceptions
Leading Receivers: Matthew Weltz 13-110; Evan Turin 12-110, 1 TD; Jaden Gonzalez 10-78; Colin Reis, 6-47
Tackle Leaders: Nathan Gallup, 62; Austin Wessel, 34.5; Hildebrand 30; Javier Gonzales 24.5
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Head Coach: Justin Smith
Nickname: Warriors
District: Class 3A, District 1 (4-1, first place)
Overall Record: 5-2
Playoff Appearances: 12 (1987, 1999, 2003, 2008, 2010, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020)
Overall Playoff Record: 12-11
Points Per Game: 41.3 (289)
Points Allowed: 23.6 (165)
Total Offense: 2,834 yards, 404.9 p/g (1,294 rush, 184.9 p/g; 1,540 pass (220.0 p/g)
Rushing Touchdowns: 20
Passing Touchdowns: 19
Leading Rushers: Kaden Helt, 104-788, 11 TDs; Tyler Smith, 50-304, 6 TDs
Leading Passer: Tyler Smith, 104-149, 1,446 yards, 18 TDs, 3 interceptions
Leading Receivers: Ashton VerDoorn, 26-368, 4 TDs; Helt, 26-278, 4 TDs; Tyler Schenkelberg, 13-162, 1 TD
Tackle Leaders: Jacob Imming, 35.5; Jack Gaukel, 29.5; Jason Dickson, 29
Schedules:
Denison-Schleswig
August 28 – at C.B.A.L., L 28-21
Sept. 4 – at Spencer, L 35-7
Sept. 11 – vs. Carroll High, L 42-7
Sept. 18 – at Harlan, L 35-0
Sept. 25 – vs. Creston/O-M, W 7-0
Oct. 9 – vs. Glenwood, L 34-0
Oct. 16 – at Carroll High, W 12-7
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
August 28 – vs. Sioux City West, W 49-0
Sept. 4 – vs. Lewis Central, L 49-28
Sept. 11 – vs. Boyden-Hull/RV, W 42-35
Sept. 18 – vs. Le Mars, W 35-12
Sept. 25 – at Storm Lake, W 63-21
Oct. 2 – at Sioux City Heelan, W 48-21
Oct. 9 – vs. Spencer, L 27-24
The Game:
Denison-Schleswig will look to ride the momentum from its postseason first-round victory over Carroll High into a second-round contest on Friday night against a talented Sergeant Bluff-Luton team at Sergeant Bluff.
SB-L received an opening-round bye in Pod 1 of the Class 3A Playoff field.
SB-L has won nine of the last 11 games against Denison-Schleswig and currently owns a nine-game winning streak versus the Monarchs, which last beat SB-L 10-7 on Sept. 26, 2008, at Denison.
D-S had also defeated SB-L in 2007 at Denison, 42-7.
The two teams last met on Oct. 18, 2019, at Denison with SB-L picking up a 41-14 victory.
Comments from Van Kley:
Sergeant Bluff-Luton has a very balanced and dangerous attack.
They have a lot of talented players, but three stand out in the Smith kid at quarterback, Helt at running back and Imming kid as a receiver. Those three are pretty special players and they use all three to conflict defenses.
They really like to spread things out offensively and make defenses play discipline football. The Smith kid is always in shotgun formation and gets the ball out in a hurry. They like to speed things up and get defenses on their toes.
There’s no way to stop all three, but we’ll have to try and eliminate one at a time and keep them from making big plays.
In all reality, Sergeant Bluff-Luton is the high school version of the Kansas City Chiefs.
For us, our goal is the same as last week. We have to be able to control the clock, keep the ball for as long as we can and sustain drives and then hopefully put points on the board.
We definitely have to make it four-quarter game and try and win one quarter at a time. We have to try and make it a fight for four quarters, because they’re goal is to score early and score often.
We’ve had a good week of practice. The kids are excited about the opportunity to play another football game together as a team. It’s all part of the process.
We know it’s going to be a challenge, but the guys are looking forward to it.
Monarch Starting Lineup
Offense
LWR – #20 Jaden Gonzalez, Sr., 5-10, 165
LT – #73 Austin Wessel, Sr., 5-11, 240
LG – #67 Joe Graeve, Sr., 6-3, 275
C – #62 Michael Madeira, Sr., 6-2, 270
RG – #57 Carter Weiss, Sr., 6-0, 270
RT – #72 Adam Castillo, Sr., 6-4, 265
RWR – #6 Evan Turin, Sr., 6-3, 180
TB – #26 Jaxson Hildebrand, Soph., 6-0, 180
QB – #4 Carter Wessel, Sr., 6-3, 155
FB – #27 Leo Araujo, Sr., 6-0, 170
TE – #25 Nathan Gallup, Sr., 6-0, 210
Slot - #5 Matthew Weltz, Jr., 5-11, 155
Punter – Turin
Kicker/PAT – #9 Griseldo Madera, Jr., 6-1, 175
Defense
DT – Graeve
DN – Weiss
DT – #63 Javier Gonzales, Sr., 5-10, 220
QLB – Reis
MLB – Gallup
MLB – A. Wessel
SLB – Hildebrand
LCB – Wessel
RCB – Weltz
FS - Turin
SS – Trey Brotherton, Jr., 5-11, 155