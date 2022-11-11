Monarch postseason football awards

The Denison-Schleswig football team was recognized at its postseason awards banquet on November 1 at the Denison High School cafeteria.

D-S head coach Kamari Cotton-Moya handed out a total of 56 letters, including 35 at the varsity level and 21 at the junior varsity level.

Recognized as team captains for the 2022 season were seniors Jaxson Hildebrand, Derek Scheuring, Jordan Von Tersch, Jacob Bruck and Carson Seuntjens.

Hildebrand was named the team’s most valuable player.

Offensively, Hildebrand carried the ball 120 times for 678 yards with seven rushing touchdowns, while hauling in seven passes for 45 yards.

Defensively, Hildebrand was among the tackle leaders with 34.5 total tackles, including 29 solos.

Scheuring, a lineman, was recognized as the team’s top offensive player.

Von Tersch, a linebacker, was named the team’s top defensive player after leading all Monarchs with 65.5 tackles, including 54 solos.

Seuntjens was named the team’s MPV on special teams, as he was 6-of-6 on field goals with a long of 40 yards and 17-of-17 on PAT kicks.

Senior Blaine Brodsky also received the Adam Strong Award.

Varsity letters were awarded to 35 players.

Senior varsity lettermen were Jesse Velasquez, Seuntjens, Wyatt Johnson, Kaiden Krajicek, David Cardenas, Gavin Hipnar, Ricardo Casillas, Bruck, Hildebrand, Remington Lilleholm, Cameron Blunk, Von Tersch, Ever Gonzalez, Elbert Perez and Derek Schueuring.

Juniors who lettered at the varsity level were Jake Fink, Gage Head, Luke Wiebers, Aiden Herbert, Ty Fink, Easton Emery, Brodsky, Haiden Fineran, Emmanuel Prado, Jorge Rodriguez, Kole Towne, Luis Chan, Brody Schneider and Garret Plagge.

Lettering at the varsity level as sophomores were Dominik Garcia, Brailyn Desy, Evan Zavitz, Michael Collins, Joel Murillo and Sebastian Contreras.

Juniors who lettered at the junior varsity level were Chandler Perrien, Cammerin Palmer and Angel Jimenez.

Lettering at the JV level as sophomores were Anthony Arambula, Nash Langenfeld, Cody Schulte, Francisco Escalante, Jaxson Henningsen, Diego Cid, Landon Wulf, Ben Matthews, Alfredo Lara, Erick Flores, Grayson Wilcox, Oscar Carona, Caleb Schweers, Brody Scheuring, Jose Ramirez, Gabe Henningsen, Ismael Alfaro and Ian Cox.

Cotton-Moya’s staff included assistant coaches Brian Slater, Nick Potts, Willie Baughman, John Torrey, Adam Burns and Seth Young and volunteer assistants Nick Riessen and Brandon Rinnan.

Varsity Results

Aug. 26: vs. Carroll, L 28-0

Sept. 2: vs. C.B.A.L., W 22-7

Sept. 9: at Creston, L 35-9

Sept. 16: vs. C.B.T.J., W 41-0

Sept. 23: at Spencer, L 28-14

Sept. 30: at Storm Lake, W 42-7

Oct. 7: vs. Le Mars, W 13-7

Oct. 14: vs. Fort Dodge, L 28-7

Oct. 21: at Webster City, L 63-7

Junior Varsity Results

vs. Carroll, W 14-0

vs. Spencer, Tie, 14-14

vs. Southeast Valley, L, 38-12

vs. Le Mars, L 50-7

vs. Fort Dodge, W 14-6