Monarch runners compete in 3A state-qualifying meet at Spencer

The Denison-Schleswig girls’ and boys’ cross country teams both placed 13th overall in their respective divisions at the Class 3A state-qualifying meet on Wednesday at Spencer.
The top three teams and top 15 individuals all qualified for the state cross country meet to take place Friday, October 30, at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course at Fort Dodge.
Unfortunately, the D-S teams did not have any individual qualifiers for the state meet.
Sioux City Heelan claimed the girls’ team title with 49 points.
Runnerup Harlan (68) and third-place Spencer (89) will join the Crusaders as teams qualifying for the state meet.
The D-S girls finished with 371 team points.
On the boys’ side, North Polk was your team champion with 56 points.
Also heading to Fort Dodge with their full teams are second-place Le Mars (82) and third-place MOC-Floyd Valley (99).
The Monarch boys wound up with 336 team points overall.
"The state qualifying meet is always a great meet to attend. This is what the runners have worked all season for," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.
"The Monarch runners ran hard, but were unable to qualify anyone for the state meet this year. This year has been challenging with everything that has happened in the last six months, but our kids understand what it takes to be competitive," he added.
"I want to thank the seniors for their hard work and dedication to the cross country program over the years. These young people will be greatly missed," Bradley pointed out.
"As runners, our kids have to work hard in the next year to close the gap between our time and the winning times. I know our kids are willing to do what it takes to make the state meet next year," the Monarch boss stated.
Girls’ results
Leading the D-S girls on Wednesday was sophomore Claire Miller, who placed 53rd overall out of 90 runners in a time of 22 minutes, 17.92 seconds.
Miller was a state qualifier a year ago, but the second-year runner battled through shinsplints late in the season.
MOC-Floyd Valley junior Emily Haverdink earned the individual title in 19:27.28.
Junior Elizabeth Cary ran 74th for D-S in 23:39.15. Senior Bella Araujo was two spots back in 76th in 24:11.48.
Araujo was followed by junior Olivia Gunderson (83rd, 25:22.94), junior Juliana Barajas (85th, 26:02.11), junior Kaily Cano (87th, 27:35.46) and junior Alison Fink (88th, 28:27.34).
Boys’ results
The D-S boys on Wednesday were led by sophomore Leo Flores, who ran 48th overall out of 90 athletes in 18:22.73.
Humboldt senior Quinton Orr crossed the finish line first in 15:27.92.
Junior Ricky Ledesma ran 54th for D-S in 18:35.16.
He was followed by Adolfo Vargas (75th, 19:22.78), sophomore E
than Perrien (76th, 19:29.40), junior Esteban Castellanos (83rd, 19:50.69), sophomore Brian Ibarra (85th, 20:35.24) and sophomore Chris Campos (86th, 20:48.34).
The top 15 individuals for the girls and boys are below.
Top 15 Girls
1. Emily Haverdink, MOC-Floyd Valley, 19:27.28; 2. Brooklyn Stanley, Sioux City Heelan, 19:33.55; 3. Grace Mahaney, Sioux City Heelan, 19:35.25; 4. Brenna Fisher, Spencer, 19:47.33; 5. Kaia Baker, Harlan, 19:51.77; 6. Sophia Karras, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 19:53.25; 7. Brecken VanBaale, Harlan, 19:55.58; 8. Aliza Edwards, Spencer, 20:02.24; 9. Abby Bell, North Polk, 20:03.69; 10. Jade Newberg, Sioux City Heelan, 20:05.24; 11. Abi Albertsen, Harlan, 20:06.46; 12. Moriah Knapp, Algona, 20:14.23; 13. Kyler Bomgaars, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, 20:16.93; 14. Maddie Demke, Sioux City Heelan, 20:18.22; 15. Liv Freund, Harlan, 20:30.77
Top 15 Boys
1. Quinton Orr, Humboldt, 15:27.92; 2. Zach Sporaa, North Polk, 16:19.22; 3. Max Sporaa, North Polk, 16:25.94; 4. Trey Gross, Harlan, 16:29.11; 5. Eric Wittrock, Humboldt, 16:34.84; 6. Marco Lopez, Boyden-Hull/RV, 16:36.05; 7. Will Ford, North Polk, 16:42.37; 8. Sam May, MOC-Floyd Valley, 16:45.40; 9. Dayton Brunsting, Boyden-Hull/RV, 16:47.72; 10. Kaden Wingert, Le Mars, 16:49.25; 11. Jason Sudtelgte, Le Mars, 16:49.72; 12. Luiz Martinez, Storm Lake, 16:55.86; 13. Carlos Rodriguez, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 17:01.52; 14. Jackson Sudteljte, Le Mars, 17:02.53; 15. Isaac Bryan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 17:04.95
Final Team Standings
Girls
1. Sioux City Heelan 49; 2. Harlan 68; 3. Spencer 89; 4. North Polk 92; 5. MOC-Floyd Valley 122; 6. Sioux Center 160; 7. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 171; 8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 186; 9. Algona 239; 10. Humboldt 264; 11. Le Mars 338; 12. Storm Lake 356; 13. Denison-Schleswig 371
Boys
1. North Polk 56; 2. Le Mars 82; 3. MOC-Floyd Valley 99; 4. Humboldt 103; 5. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 131; 6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 163; 7. Harlan 192; 8. Sioux Center 218; 9. Spencer 253; 10. Storm Lake 266; 11. Sioux City Heelan 295; 12. Algona 307; 13. Denison-Schleswig 336