Monarch runners compete in 3A state-qualifying meet at Spencer

"The Monarch runners ran hard, but were unable to qualify anyone for the state meet this year. This year has been challenging with everything that has happened in the last six months, but our kids understand what it takes to be competitive," he added.

"I want to thank the seniors for their hard work and dedication to the cross country program over the years. These young people will be greatly missed," Bradley pointed out.

"As runners, our kids have to work hard in the next year to close the gap between our time and the winning times. I know our kids are willing to do what it takes to make the state meet next year," the Monarch boss stated.

Girls’ results

Leading the D-S girls on Wednesday was sophomore Claire Miller, who placed 53rd overall out of 90 runners in a time of 22 minutes, 17.92 seconds.

Miller was a state qualifier a year ago, but the second-year runner battled through shinsplints late in the season.

MOC-Floyd Valley junior Emily Haverdink earned the individual title in 19:27.28.