Monarch runners up against stiff competition at Atlantic Invite

The Denison-Schleswig cross country teams ran against some of their stiffest competition of the season on Thursday at the Atlantic Invitational.

The D-S boys finished 16th overall out of 19 teams with 365 points.

Le Mars claimed the boys’ team title with 63 points. Atlantic was second to the Bulldogs with 111 points.

On the girls’ side, D-S netted 413 team points for 17th place in the final team standings.

Glenwood earned the team championship with 64 points. Harlan was runnerup with 101 points.

"The Atlantic meet is extremely tough. The kids pushed hard and ran the best race they could," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

"Now we know where we stand against several of the Hawkeye 10 schools and can begin to have conversations about what to modify in our races to close the gap with some of the top runners," he added.

D-S will host the H-10 meet on Thursday at the Northside Recreation Complex at Denison.