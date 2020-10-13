Monarch runners up against stiff competition at Atlantic Invite

The Denison-Schleswig cross country teams ran against some of their stiffest competition of the season on Thursday at the Atlantic Invitational.
The D-S boys finished 16th overall out of 19 teams with 365 points.
Le Mars claimed the boys’ team title with 63 points. Atlantic was second to the Bulldogs with 111 points.
On the girls’ side, D-S netted 413 team points for 17th place in the final team standings.
Glenwood earned the team championship with 64 points. Harlan was runnerup with 101 points.
"The Atlantic meet is extremely tough. The kids pushed hard and ran the best race they could," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.
"Now we know where we stand against several of the Hawkeye 10 schools and can begin to have conversations about what to modify in our races to close the gap with some of the top runners," he added.
D-S will host the H-10 meet on Thursday at the Northside Recreation Complex at Denison.
Varsity girls
Leading the way for the D-S girls on Thursday was Elizabeth Cary, who placed 67th overall out of 128 runners in a time of 24 minutes, 17.10 seconds.
Bella Araujo ran 77th in 24:37.00.
She was followed by Tania Cortez (91st, 25:35.80), Jazmine Iglesias (102nd, 26:21.80), Olivia Gunderson (113th, 27:13.90), Juliana Barajas (116th, 27:22.70) and Kaily Cano (126th, 30:11.80).
Geneva Timmermann of Adel-DeSoto-Minburn won the individual title for the girls in 19:30.80.
Varsity boys
Leo Flores paced the D-S boys on Thursday by placing 23rd overall out of 135 athletes and earning a medal in 18:30.60.
Atlantic’s Craig Alan Becker claimed the individual title in 16:36.70.
Ricky Ledesma ran 71st for D-S in 19:43.90.
Adolfo Vargas turned in a time of 19:47.40 for 74th place.
He was followed by Ethan Perrien (100th, 20:27.30), Esteban Castellanos (105th, 20:43.60), Bradyn Schillerberg (119th, 21:28.50) and Brian Ibarra (120th, 21:37.00).
Other D-S results
Junior Varsity Boys
77. Alex Garcia, 22:27.30; 78. Jason Castillo, 22:29.10; 90. Reed Bowker, 23:02.40; 117. Chris Ochoa, 25:51.50; 127. Tanner Gotto, 29:15.50 (131 runners)
Middle School Girls
1. Lola Mendlik, 13:10.80; 7. Charlotte Schrum, 14:09.30; 26. Emily Bahnsen, 15:14.50; 71. Andrea Flores, 18:07.50 (109 runners)
Middle School Boys
29. Yohannes Brihane, 14:28.80; 36. Ethan Olsen, 15:02.30 (110 runners)
Final Team Standings
Varsity Girls
1. Glenwood 64; 2. Harlan 101; 3. ADM 123; 4. Winterset 126; 5. Atlantic 134; 6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 162; 7. Creston 196; 8. Lewis Central 246; 9. AHST/W 271; 10. Tri-Center 297; 11. C.B. Abraham Lincoln 327; 12. Nodaway Valley 331; 13. Shenandoah 334; 14. Le Mars 352; 15. Underwood 364; 16. Red Oak 392; 17. Denison-Schleswig 413; 18. Treynor 432
Varsity Boys
1. Le Mars 63; 2. Atlantic 111; 3. Glenwood 116; 4. Lewis Central 148; 5. Winterset 169; 6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 206; 7. Harlan 210; 8. Nodaway Valley 221; 9. Clarinda 288; 10. Underwood 288; 11. Shenandoah 308; 12. ADM 340; 13. Red Oak 343; 14. Tri-Center 351; 15. C.B. St. Albert 361; 16. Denison-Schleswig 365; 17. C.B. Abraham Lincoln 375; 18. Riverside 408; 19. Treynor 482
Junior Varsity Boys
1. Glenwood 30; 2. Winterset 66; 3. Lewis Central 72; 4. Atlantic 105; 5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 118; 6. ADM 186; 7. C.B. Abraham Lincoln 214; 8. Harlan 217; 9. Clarinda 221; 10. Shenandoah 306; 11. Denison-Schleswig 313