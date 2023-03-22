The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) released its 2023 boys’ all-state basketball teams on March 14.

The coverage area of the Bulletin-Review had one recipient, as Denison-Schleswig senior guard Carson Seuntjens landed a spot on the third team in Class 3A.

The all-state teams consisted of three, eight-player lists in each of the four classes selected by a panel of the state’s sports writers and basketball coaches from across the state of Iowa.

Seuntjens, a unanimous first-team selection in the Hawkeye 10 Conference this past season, averaged 17.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, while hitting a team-high 45 three-point field goals with 54 assists and 20 steals to his credit.

Seuntjens helped lead D-S to a share of the H-10 championship and to 16 victories in 22 games during the 2022-23 season.

“A huge honor for Seuntjens. He definitely put time in and out of the gym to better his game and it’s great to see him rewarded for his effort,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink.

“I think a lot of it also has to do with our team being successsful. We had a couple of really good teams the past two years and Seuntjens played a huge role in our success,” he added.

“His range was like no other. Not only could he knock down the mid-range shots, but he also had the abililty to hit from three or four steps behind the three-point line.”

“Opponents knew that Seuntjens was the guy they had to try and contain. He was always at the top of the opponent’s scouting reports and I think that’s one of the greatest compliments for a kid,” Fink remarked.

“He might not have been the quickest player on the court, but he was crafty and just had a knack at getting in open positions to get himself a good look at the basket.”

“He was probably as good a shooter as I’ve ever coached. He made a lot of big-time plays for us. He wanted the ball in crunch time. He wanted the ball when we had to have a basket. And, more than not, he usually delivered,” Fink said.

“There were a lot of great athletes in Class 3A, so to be recognized as one of the best in the state in that class is an tremendous honor,” the Monarch boss stated.

The IPSWA also recognized Waukee Northwest senior forward Pryce Sandfort as the 2023 Mr. Iowa Basketball recipient after averaging 25.2 points and 11 rebounds per game and leading his team to the CIML championship and a Class 4A state runnerup finish.

Sandfort concluded his high school career with 1,695 points and plans to attend the University of Iowa and play basketball for the Hawkeyes.

First Team

Colby Collison, Bondurant-Farrar, Sr.; Brayson Laube, Marion, Sr.; Chase Henderson, Des Moines Hoover, Sr.; Derek Weisskopf, Williamsburg, Jr.; Matt Noll, Sioux City Heelan, Jr.; Aidan Yamilkoski, Xavier, Sr.; Joe Bean, Xavier, Jr.; Jaxson Fried, Bondurant-Farrar, Sr.

Second Team

Cole Plowman, Newton, Sr.; Benjamin Beckman, Decorah, Jr.; Jesse Van Kalsbeeck, MOC-Floyd Valley, Jr.; Payton Hagans, Mount Pleasant, Jr.; Travaughn Luyobya, Clear Lake, Sr.; Elijah Voss, Des Moines Hoover, Sr.; Reegie Postal, North Polk, Jr.; Jake Benzing, Solon, Jr.

Third Team

Ben Helmers, Algona, Soph.; Carson Seuntjens, Denison-Schleswig, Sr.; Carter Kuehl, Sioux City Heelan, Sr.; Alex Mota, Marion, Sr.; Max Wheaton, Fairfield, Sr.; Cole Marsh, Waverly-Shell Rock, Jr.; Brady Bauer, Newton, Sr.; Reed Pfaltzgraff, Bondurant-Farrar, Jr.