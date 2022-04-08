Monarch soccer boys fall 4-3 to West squad

Sioux City West handed the Denison-Schleswig varsity boys’ soccer team its second straight setback on Tuesday with a 4-3 triumph over the Monarchs at Sioux City.

The loss dropped Nate Desy’s D-S squad to 1-3 overall in matches on the year.

The match actually went to a shootout with West picking up the victory on penalty kicks.

Manny Alcaraz scored two goals for D-S, while Richard Gonzalez added one goal for the Monarchs.

Christopher Magana and Sebastian Contreras both played in goal for D-S.

Magana had four saves and Contreras eight saves on the night.