Monarch soccer boys handle Creston in home opener

Three days after being shut out in their soccer season opener by Sioux City East, the Denison-Schleswig boys bounced back with a 5-1 victory over Creston in their Hawkeye 10 Conference opener on Friday night at Denison.

The win also handed Nate Desy his first victory as the Monarchs’ head coach after only two matches on the young season.

Manny Alcaraz and Richard Gonzalez both scored two goals for the Monarchs with each netting one of their goals on penalty kicks.

Jackson Saravia also scored for D-S, which took 11 shots in all.

Christopher Magana and Sebastian Contreras each played in goal for D-S and had three saves apiece.

“Contreras was tested with two penalty kicks with one solid stop and one slipping through,” Desy said.

“Heading into the Hawkeye 10 opener, our team embraced change and our seniors stepped up in practice throughout the week,” Desy stated.