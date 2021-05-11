Monarch soccer boys roll over Missouri Valley

Ramon Perez, Jesus Espinoza and Luis Mendoza all scored two goals apiece, as the Denison-Schleswig boys rolled to a 10-1 soccer victory at Missouri Valley on Friday.

The win snapped a two-match losing streak for D-S, which moved to 7-4 overall on the season.

Perez scored both of his goals in the first half, as D-S led Missouri Valley 4-1 at halftime.

The Monarchs also got single goals from Juan Chino, Manny Alcaraz, Manuel Leanos and Evan Jeronimo.

The goals for Alcaraz and Leanos were their first scores of the year.

Espinoza’s goal was his fifth of the season.

"We got an opportunity to work on some of the little things we needed to improve on. We did a better job of moving without the ball today and not clogging up the middle of the field by standing still without the ball," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Carlos Trevino.