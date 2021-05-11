Monarch soccer boys roll over Missouri Valley

Ramon Perez, Jesus Espinoza and Luis Mendoza all scored two goals apiece, as the Denison-Schleswig boys rolled to a 10-1 soccer victory at Missouri Valley on Friday.
The win snapped a two-match losing streak for D-S, which moved to 7-4 overall on the season.
Perez scored both of his goals in the first half, as D-S led Missouri Valley 4-1 at halftime.
The Monarchs also got single goals from Juan Chino, Manny Alcaraz, Manuel Leanos and Evan Jeronimo.
The goals for Alcaraz and Leanos were their first scores of the year.
Espinoza’s goal was his fifth of the season.
"We got an opportunity to work on some of the little things we needed to improve on. We did a better job of moving without the ball today and not clogging up the middle of the field by standing still without the ball," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Carlos Trevino.
"All of our players got to play a good amount of minutes and it was really nice to see some of the guys get their first goals or assists of the season," he added.
D-S outshot Missouri Valley, 42-10, including 22-5 in shots on goal.
Carlos Gomez Paz had one save in goal, while Christopher Magana had three saves in goal for the Monarchs.
JV results
The D-S junior varsity boys edged Missouri Valley, 1-0, as the Monarchs moved to 12-1 overall on the year.
The two teams played two, 15-minute halves.
Manuel Leanos scored the lone goal of the match with 9:12 remaining in the second half on a shot from 15 yards out.
It was his sixth goal of the year and assisted by Angel Jiminez and Cristopher Ochoa.
"We played their varsity team, as Missouri Valley is down to 13 healthy players. We did a good job of controlling possession and creating good shots," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Chris Eller.
D-S outshot the hosts, 14-3, including 6-2 in shots on goal.
Christopher Magana played in goal for D-S and had two saves.