Monarch soccer boys shut out by East in opener

The Denison-Schleswig boys suffered a 3-0 setback to Sioux City East in their 2022 soccer opener on Tuesday night at Sioux City.

“Our young men and fought hard and never gave up. To start, our defense was tested immediately,” commented Denison-Schleswig first-year head coach Nate Desy.

“As a team, we never took our foot off the accelerator. Moving forward the coaches and players will continue to grow and mature,” he added.

Christopher Magana and Sebastian Contreras both played in goal for the Monarchs and had a combined 17 saves.

