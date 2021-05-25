 Skip to main content
Monarch soccer boys shut out Harlan to advance
Monarch soccer boys shut out Harlan to advance

D-S boys substate soccer

The Denison-Schleswig boys’ soccer team posted a 2-0 victory over Harlan in a Class 2A Substate 8 quarterfinal match on Thursday night at Denison.

With the win, D-S improved to 10-5 overall on the season going into Monday’s substate semifinal contest against Creston at Denison.

Thursday’s win for D-S was its second triumph over Harlan this season.

Neither team scored in the first half.

D-S got on the board with 15:35 left in the second half on Carlos Garcia’s fourth goal of the season.

Garcia scored on a shot from 15 yards out with assists from Even Jeronimo and Edin Barrios.

Then with just 2:37 remaining, Manny Alcaraz made it 2-0 for the Monarchs with a goal on a header from six yards out after taking a crossing pass from Jose Lara.

"We played our best game of the year so far tonight. We completely dominated possession by marking up and not chasing the ball," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Carlos Trevino.

"Our defense and midfield were very solid. We had Harlan frustrated, as they weren’t able to control much offense at all," he added.

"Their keeper had 16 saves, but probably only caught about six of them clean," added Trevino, whose club outshot Harlan by a 34-3 margin, including 18-2 in shots on goal.

Yahir Zavala played in goal for the Monarchs and had two save on the night.

