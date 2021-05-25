Monarch soccer boys shut out Harlan to advance

The Denison-Schleswig boys’ soccer team posted a 2-0 victory over Harlan in a Class 2A Substate 8 quarterfinal match on Thursday night at Denison.

With the win, D-S improved to 10-5 overall on the season going into Monday’s substate semifinal contest against Creston at Denison.

Thursday’s win for D-S was its second triumph over Harlan this season.

Neither team scored in the first half.

D-S got on the board with 15:35 left in the second half on Carlos Garcia’s fourth goal of the season.

Garcia scored on a shot from 15 yards out with assists from Even Jeronimo and Edin Barrios.

Then with just 2:37 remaining, Manny Alcaraz made it 2-0 for the Monarchs with a goal on a header from six yards out after taking a crossing pass from Jose Lara.

"We played our best game of the year so far tonight. We completely dominated possession by marking up and not chasing the ball," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Carlos Trevino.