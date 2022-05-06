Monarch soccer girls fall 3-2 to Harlan at home

Harlan netted three first-half goals en route to a 3-2 victory over Denison-Schleswig in varsity girls’ soccer action on Tuesday at Denison.

The loss was the second in a row for D-S, which fell to 1-5 in Hawkeye 10 Conference play and 3-9 overall in matches.

Harlan jumped up 3-0, netting goals with 23:09 left, 12:36 remaining and 9:19 left in the first half.

D-S scored its initial goal with 4:42 left in the first half, as Alicia Lopez netted her second goal of the season from 22 yards out after taking a pass from Whitlee Auen.

Then with 34:56 left in the second half, Auen scored her eighth goal of the year on a shot from 33 yards.

Bailey Gibbons was credited with the assist on Auen’s goal.

Harlan outshot D-S, 22-11, including 17-9 in shots on goal.

Amy Estrada played in goal for the Monarchs and had 12 saves. Dehisy Merida and Gloria Diaz each had one non-keeper save.

“Harlan dominated possession in the first half and capitalized on a couple of our mistakes,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Chris Eller.

“In the second half, we played some of our best soccer of the season. We maintained possession and created some good scoring opportunities,” he added.

“Both of our goals were the result of maintaining possession with good passing and spacing.”