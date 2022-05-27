Monarch soccer girls suffer tough defeat in regional semis at Le Mars

The Denison-Schleswig girls’ soccer team lost a hard-fought 2-1 decision in two overtimes to Le Mars in a Class 2A, Region 1 semifinal match on Tuesday night at Le Mars.

The loss ended the season for D-S at 7-12 overall under first-year head coach Chris Eller.

With the win, Le Mars improved to 7-5 overall and took on Spencer (14-3) in the Region 2 final on Thursday night at Spencer with a berth in the state tournament on the line.

D-S scored the initial goal of the match just 1:43 into the contest, as Dehisy Merida netted her fifth goal of the year on a shot from 25 yards out that just went under the crossbar.

The goal was assisted by Whitlee Auen after she swung a pass from left to right to Merida for the shot on goal.

Le Mars then tied it at 1-1 with 31:39 left in the first half on a shot from 30 yards out.

The match then went scoreless for the final eight-plus minutes of the first half, all of the 40-minute second half and the 10-minute first overtime.

Le Mars then scored the winning goal with 7:10 left in the second overtime on a shot from 20 yards out that went just inside the side net.

“The shot came following a counter off a Monarch possession and pass down the right wing to their forward, who was able to keep the ball in bounds and get a shot off from near the goal line,” commented Eller.

Le Mars outshot D-S 21-17, including 17-9 in shots on goal.

Leigha Brungardt had 13 saves in goal for the Monarchs. Merida and Gloria Diaz each had one non-keeper save for Eller’s squad.

“I was very proud of the effort the girls played with tonight. We had a lot of girls step up, as we lost Kyra Hawn to concussion symptoms for most of the second half and all of overtime,” Eller said.

“We also had Merida go out with a sore ankle for a long stretch in the second half.”

“Our offense created some good scoring chances, but many of our shots were off the mark. When we did put two shots on goal in overtime, their goalkeeper had two fully-extended saves, one near the crossbar and and one near the post,” Eller remarked.

“Our girls gave it all they had and that’s all we can ask for as coaches.”

“We were very young with several freshmen playing defense and they did a great job of stopping Le Mars from scoring and forcing them to take most of their shots from outside of 20 yards,” Eller stated.

“We will miss our seniors who played in their last game for the Monarchs. All of our seniors were good leaders for our younger players,” Eller said.