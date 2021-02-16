Monarch sophomore Hildebrand qualifies for state wrestling in Class 3A

The Denison-Schleswig varsity wrestlers competed in a Class 3A district tournament on Saturday at Council Bluffs and tallied 62 points for seventh place in the final team standings.
West Des Moines Valley tallied 215.5 points and took home the team championship from action that took place at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High School.
From Saturday’s district tournament, the top two finishers at each weight class qualified to compete at the state tournament set for Thursday through Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena at Des Moines.
D-S has one state qualifier, as sophomore Jaxson Hildebrand won the 195-pound title on Saturday with a 3-0 record.
After receving a first-round bye, Hildebrand was a 4-2 winner by decision over West Des Moines Valley’s Jay Cooley in his semifinal match.
Then in the championship match, Hildebrand picked up a big 6-5 decision over Indianola’s Walker Whalen.
Hildebrand, a first-time state qualifier for the Monarchs, will take on another sophomore in William Hinrichs of Ankeny in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state tournament on Thursday afternoon.
The Class 3A portion of the state wrestling tournament begins that day at 1:30 p.m.
Hildebrand will head to state with a sparkling 33-11 overall record, while Hinrichs will go in 13-8 overall.
D-S 220-pounder Javier Gonzalez just missed qualifying for state after placing third on Saturday.
Gonzales went 2-2 in his matches.
Jordan Von Tersch at 170 and Leo Araujo at 182 both placed fourth for the Monarchs after going 1-2 in their matches.
Hugo Medina at 120 and Luis Mendoza at 138 each placed sixth for the Monarchs with indential 1-2 match records on the day.
"We can’t say enough about how our kids battled throughout the year," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.
"They wrestled their best at the end and that was on display at the district tournament, as we had four kids place in the top four," he added.
"Hildebrand punched his ticket to the state tournament. He has taken some tough losses to some top-notch kids throughout the year, but Saturday he got over the hump and knocked off a state-ranked kid from Indianola in the finals."
"He wrestled aggressive. He was tough in both of his matches on Saturday and we feel like he has some momentum heading into the state tournament," Bradley stated.
"Gonzales won his third-place match before falling in the wrestleback for true second," the Monarch boss remarked.
Saturday’s tournament ended the careers for four D-S seniors in Medina, Mendoza, Araujo and Gonzales.
"The district tournament is an extremely emotional environment wtih highs and lows happening all throughout the day. Our seniors wrestled with pride and held their heads high knowing they gave it the best shot," Bradley said.
"Medina, Araujo and Gonzales all finished their seasons with plus-500 records, which is an improvement from their first few seasons. They’ve been great leaders for our young guys and we feel lucky to have had them wrestle for us," Bradley stated.
Complete results from Saturday’s district tournament are below.
Hugo Medina
(120 pounds, 6th place)
Round 1:Lost by 4-0 decision to Ezra Kristensn (WDM Valley); Consolation Semifinals: won by 6-2 decision over
TJ Mendoza (CBTJ); 5th-Place Match: lost by pin to Seth Frush (CBAL), 1:54
Angelo Perez
(126 pounds, No place)
First Round: Lost by pin to Taber Dominguez (LC), 3:15; Consolation Semis: lost by major decision to Malachi Thomsen (Indianola), 12-1
Ricky Ledesma
(132 pounds, No place)
First Round: Lost by pin to Ryder Downey (Indianola), 1:29; Consolation Semis: lost by 9-5 decision to Jose Avalos (CBAL)
Luis Mendoza
(138 pounds, 6th place)
First Round: Lost by pin to Carter Drake (Carroll), :14; Consolation Semis: won by 4-2 decision over Bryce Aldridge (Indianola); 5th-Place Match: lost by 11-3 major decision to Aiden Keller (CBAL)
Jesse Pena
(145 pounds, No place)
First Round: Lost by pin to Jude Ryan (CBAL), 1:24; Consolation Semis: lost by pin to AJ Burrell (WDM Valley), 2:48
Jordan Von Tersch
(170 pounds, 4th place)
First Round: Won by pin over Payton Ludington (LC), 2:33; Semifinals: lost by pin to Sean Cunningham (Indianola), :25; 3rd-Place Match: lost by pin to Chase Hutchinson (WDM Valley), 3:31
Leo Araujo
(182 pounds, 4th place)
First Round: Won by 9-6 decision over Carlos Andrade (CBAL); Semifinals: lost by pin to Jacob Darr (Indianola), 2:40; 3rd-Place Match: lost by pin to Nick Marker (Norwalk), 1:33
Jaxson Hildebrand
(195 pounds, 1st place)
First Round: Bye; Semifinals: won by 4-2 decision over Jay Cooley (WDM Valley); Championship: won by 6-5 decision over Walker Whalen (Indianola)
Javier Gonzales
(220 pounds, 3rd place)
First Round: Won by pin over Warren Summers (CBAL), 1:37; Semifinals: lost by 11-4 decision to Jaylin Smith (Indianola); 3rd-Place Match: won by 7-6 decision over Tyson Bordenaro (Carroll); 2nd-Place Match: lost by pin to Hunter Blomgren (Norwalk), 1:15
Final Team Standings
1. West Des Moines Valley 215.5; 2. Norwalk 215; 3. Indianola 194.5; 4. Carroll 148; 5. Lewis Central 113; 6. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 104; 7. Denison-Schleswig 62; 8. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 7