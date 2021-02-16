Monarch sophomore Hildebrand qualifies for state wrestling in Class 3A

The Class 3A portion of the state wrestling tournament begins that day at 1:30 p.m.

Hildebrand will head to state with a sparkling 33-11 overall record, while Hinrichs will go in 13-8 overall.

D-S 220-pounder Javier Gonzalez just missed qualifying for state after placing third on Saturday.

Gonzales went 2-2 in his matches.

Jordan Von Tersch at 170 and Leo Araujo at 182 both placed fourth for the Monarchs after going 1-2 in their matches.

Hugo Medina at 120 and Luis Mendoza at 138 each placed sixth for the Monarchs with indential 1-2 match records on the day.

"We can’t say enough about how our kids battled throughout the year," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

"They wrestled their best at the end and that was on display at the district tournament, as we had four kids place in the top four," he added.