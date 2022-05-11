Monarch tennis boys complete perfect regular season

The Denison-Schleswig boys’ tennis team completed an undefeated regular season on Friday with a 7-2 victory at Shenandoah.

The win allowed D-S to finish 9-0 in duals on the season under veteran head coach Aaron Ratliff.

D-S won five of six singles matches and two of three in doubles play.

“Shenandoah is a fantastic team. They placed second at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament and will probably advance in postseason play,” commented Ratliff.

Singles winners for D-S were Colin Reis at No. 1, Carson Seuntjens at No. 2, Harrison Dahm at No. 3, Wyatt Johnson at No. 4 and Gavin Hipnar at No. 5.

Reis improved to 14-1 overall in duals. Seuntjens went to 9-0, while Dahm stayed perfect in singles at 16-0.

Reis and Dahm completed an unblemished 8-0 regular season in doubles play. Dahm actually improved to 9-0 in doubles on the year.

Hunter Pieper of D-S also earned a pair of singles wins in exhibition play.

Results from Friday are below.

Singles

No. 1 - Colin Reis (D-S) defeated Andrew Lawrence, 10-2; No. 2 - Carson Seuntjens (D-S) defeated Josh Schuster, 10-6; No. 3 - Harrison Dahm (D-S) defeated Eli Schuster, 10-4; No. 4 - Paul Schlachter (S) defeated Braden Curnyn, 10-1; No. 5 - Wyatt Johnson (D-S) defeated Dylan Gray, 10-2; No. 6 - Gavin Hipnar (D-S) defeated Drew Morelock, 10-5

Doubles