Monarch tennis boys earn Hawkeye 10 championship for second straight year

The Denison-Schleswig boys accumulated 31 points to take first place at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tennis Tournament that took place Monday and Tuesday at Red Oak.

Shenandoah was a distant second to D-S with 20 points.

Lewis Central wound up third with 18 points on the day.

The team championship was the second straight H-10 tournament title for Aaron Ratliff’s squad, which brought home two first-place finishes in singles play and one in doubles action.

The doubles competition played out on Monday, while singles competitors took the court on Tuesday.

Colin Reis took first place in the No. 1 singles position, while Dahm won the No. 2 singles tournament with each garnering eight team points for the Monarchs.

Reis went in as the top seed in the No. 1 singles spot, while Dahm was seeded second in the No. 2 singles tournament going in.

Wyatt Johnson and Carson Seuntjens won the No. 1 doubles tournament with three victories to earn eight team points as well.

Johnson and Seuntjens went in as the No. 3 seed in the No. 1 doubles tournament.

Braden Curnyn and Gavin Hipnar played in the No. 2 doubles position and advanced to the finals before settling for second place and seven team points.

Curnyn and Hipnar went as the top seed in the No. 2 doubles tournament.

“There are many different aspects of doing well in a tournament of this nature and a lot of things went our way this year,” commented Ratliff.

“We have a deep and talented team that played well at the right time,” he added.

“The bracket for Reis was loaded with the best players in the conference, so for him to come out with a championship speaks volumes of his talent and effort that he has put into his game over many years,” Ratliff noted.

“Dahm looked so smooth. His groundstrokes make him a natural baseline player, but this year he has combined them with a solid net game where he has no trepidation about pounding his overhead.”

“The championship run for Johnson and Seuntjens highlighted their talents well. Johnson’s serve was on point which makes the game of doubles so much easier. Seuntjens plays such a smart game of placing the ball and staying in the point with his athleticism,”Ratliff said.

“Curnyn and Hipnar showed up well in Monday’s tournament and showed off the depth of this team. Both have shown such improvement in their games and unfortunately ran into a streaking Shenandoah duo in the championship match,” the Monarch boss stated.

Complete results from Monday and Tuesday are below.

Colin Reis

(No. 1 Singles, 3-0, 1st)

First Round: defeated Red Oak No. 1 Max Devries, 8-1; Semifinals: defeated fourth-seeded Clarinda No. 1 Nathan Brown, 8-4; Finals: defeated second-seeded C.B. St. Albert No. 1 Carter White, 6-0, 6-3

Harrison Dahm

(No. 2 Singles, 3-0, 1st)

First Round: defeated Glenwood No. 4 Brodie Taylor, 8-0; Semifinals: defeated Lewis Central No. 3 seed Colby Souther, 8-0; Finals: defeated top-seeded and Shenandoah No. 2 Lance Regehr, 6-3, 6-2

Wyatt Johnson/Carson Seuntjens

(No. 1 Doubles, 3-0, 1st)

First Round: defeated Clarinda No. 2 Kale Downy/Sant Dow, 8-4; Semifinals: defeated second-seeded Atlantic No. 1 Ethan Sturm/Clevi Johnson, 8-1; Finals: defeated top-seeded Shenandoah No. 1 Eli Schuster/Josh Schuster, 6-3, 6-0

Braden Curnyn/

Gavin Hipnar

(No. 2 Doubles, 2-1, 2nd)

First Round: defeated Clarinda No. 3 Luke Baker/Grant Barr, 8-5; Semifinals: defeated fourth-seeded Glenwood No. 3 Kaydon Anderson/Will Getter, 8-4; Finals: lost to second-seeded Shenandoah No. 3 Paul Schlacter/Dylan Gray, 0-6, 0-6

Final Team Standings