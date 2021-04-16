Monarch tennis girls fall for the first time to A.L.

The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls’ tennis team suffered its first loss of the season on Monday after a 7-2 setback to Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln at Council Bluffs.
The loss dropped Spencer Pauley’s D-S squad to 2-1 overall in duals on the year.
A.L. won five of six singles matches and two of three in doubles play.
The lone singles winner for D-S was Kiana Schulz in the number two position, as she picked up an 8-5 triumph over A.L.’s Jeena Carle.
In doubles play, the Monarchs’ No. 3 team of Abby Gehlsen and Evelyn Lopez came out on top with an 8-5 win over A.L.’s Kylie Hansen and Ella Boes.
"We learned a lot after a tough loss against a talented Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln team," commented Pauley.
"Schulz continued dominant play in her singles match," he added.
The D-S junior varsity girls defeated A.L., 9-2, including winning all seven of its doubles matches.
JV singles winners for D-S were Emma Ahrenholtz and Claire Leinen.
Winning their doubles matches for D-S were the teams of Ahrenholtz/Leinen, Harley Wiebers/Olivia Meyer, Zoey Beery/Silvia Estrada, Hania Ramos/Yaretzi Aleman, Krystol Ordonez/Victoria Santamaria, Anglea Cruz/Kelly Arriaza and Jade Arevalo/Ordonez.
Monday’s varsity results are below.
Singles
No. 1 - Harper Snead (AL) defeated Paola Martinez, 8-0; No. 2 - Kiana Schulz (D-S) defeated Jeena Carle, 8-5; No. 3 - Savannah Maisel (AL) defeated Hailey Meseck, 8-3; No. 4 - Maddie Anderson (AL) defeated Hannah Weber, 8-2; No. 5 - Kylie Hansen (AL) defeated Abby Gehlsen, 8-5; No. 6 - Ella Boes (AL) defeated Evelyn Lopez, 8-4