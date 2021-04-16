Monarch tennis girls fall for the first time to A.L.

The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls’ tennis team suffered its first loss of the season on Monday after a 7-2 setback to Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln at Council Bluffs.

The loss dropped Spencer Pauley’s D-S squad to 2-1 overall in duals on the year.

A.L. won five of six singles matches and two of three in doubles play.

The lone singles winner for D-S was Kiana Schulz in the number two position, as she picked up an 8-5 triumph over A.L.’s Jeena Carle.

In doubles play, the Monarchs’ No. 3 team of Abby Gehlsen and Evelyn Lopez came out on top with an 8-5 win over A.L.’s Kylie Hansen and Ella Boes.

"We learned a lot after a tough loss against a talented Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln team," commented Pauley.

"Schulz continued dominant play in her singles match," he added.

The D-S junior varsity girls defeated A.L., 9-2, including winning all seven of its doubles matches.