Monarch tennis girls swept by Lady Knights

The Denison-Schleswig girls’ tennis team lost 9-0 to Kuemper Catholic on Thursday at Carroll.

The setback dropped Spencer Pauley’s D-S club to 1-7 overall in duals on the season.

In junior varsity action, D-S won nine of 13 matches, including six of eight in singles play.

Singles winners for the Monarch JV girls were Mersadees Fineran, Abbey Meseck, Shelby Kastner, Gabby Cardenas, Lexi Hartwig and Tayla Brodersen.

Picking up wins in doubles play were the teams of Meseck and Fineran, Olivia Meyer and Yaretzi Aleman and Nevaeh Boland and Isabel Gutierrez.

Varsity results from Thursday are below.

Singles

No. 1 - Sam Tidgren (KC) defeated Hailey Meseck, 8-2; No. 2 - Alyssa Brant (KC) defeated Kiana Schulz, 8-0; No. 3 - Jordan Schwabe (KC) defeated Abby Gutierrez, 8-0; No. 4 - Sophie Rohe (KC) defeated Emma Ahrenholtz, 8-0; No. 5 - Ella Schwarte (KC) defeated Lynnae Johnson, 8-1; No. 6 - Keziah Janssen (KC) defeated Zoey Beery, 8-2

Doubles