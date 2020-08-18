Monarch volleyball team looks to contend in Hawkeye 10

Bolstered by six returning letterwinners, including five athletes who were among the starting rotation, Denison-Schleswig is anxiously approaching what could be a very successful season on the volleyball court in 2020.
The Monarchs will be under the guidance of eighth-year head coach McKenzie Mich, whose club a year ago went 4-6 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference for seventh place, while finishing 15-20 overall in matches and 41-52 in games.
"I feel good about our returning experience, as we’ll have depth with quality hitters across the front. And defensively, I’ve been pleased with the play of our back row players, so I’m pretty confident all the way around," commented Mich.
"Now it’s just a matter of putting all the pieces together and being able to compete at a consistent level. That’s the challenge for our girls, but I think we now have the experience to compete against the top teams in the Hawkeye 10," she added.
Returning veterans for D-S are 6-0 senior outside hitter Hannah Neemann, 5-8 senior setter Kennedy Marten, 5-8 senior outside hitter Ellie Magnuson, 5-10 senior middle blocker Paige Andersen, 5-6 junior outside hitter Sophie Sonnichsen and 5-8 junior middle blocker Kira Langenfeld.
Andersen missed the majority of last season with an ankle injury.
Neemann, Marten, Magnuson, Sonnichsen and Langenfeld all started at different times in the rotation for D-S a year ago.
"I really look for Neemann, Andersen, Magnuson and Langenfeld to have big years for us at the net. It’s nice to have more than one or two hitters that our opponents have to worry about, so that’s a good feeling," Mich said.
"Marten set for us last year and did a great job, so I’m looking for her to have a big year."
Filling out the varsity roster for the Monarchs are 5-6 senior Libero/defensive specialist Emma Mendenhall, 5-8 junior middle blocker/outside hitter Hannah Slater and 5-7 sophomore outside hitter Kaitlyn Bruhn.
Neemann is the team’s top returning hitter after leading the Monarchs with 244 kills for an average of 2.77 kills per set last fall en route to being honored on the Hawkeye 10 first team.
Neemann also was 211 of 248 in serving with 28 aces. She was third on the team with 256 digs and second in total blocks with 61, including 14 solos.
Magnuson slammed 110 kills a year ago for third on the team. She also converted 211 of 248 serves with 18 aces.
Magnuson was second on the team with 265 digs and was among the team leaders with 28 total blocks.
Marten will handle the setting duties for D-S in 2020. A year ago, she led the team with 339 total assists for an average of 6.05 assists per set.
Marten also was 116 of 126 at the service line with five aces to her credit.
Sonnichsen was fourth on the team in kills a year ago with 49. She converted 246 of 277 serves with 32 aces and was among the team leaders with 190 digs.
Langenfeld added 50 kills a year ago and was among team leaders with 50 total kills last fall.
"The girls have put in the time to better themselves and I’m hoping that pays off this season, because this is the season we’ve built for," Mich said.
The 2020 season will be different, though, due to Covid-19, but Mich said her team is doing its part to comply with all the guidelines and protocols.
"We’re wearing masks in practice and encouraging social distancing, so we’re doing our part, but that’s because we all want a season. If wearing a mask and social distancing keeps everyone healthy and allows us to play, then that’s what we’ll do," Mich said.
2020 Schedule
Junior Varsity/Varsity
August
29 - AHST/Walnut Tournament at Avoca, V
September
1 - at Harlan; 3 - vs. Shenandoah; 5 - Sioux City North Tournament, V; 8 - vs. Clarinda and Kuemper Catholic at Carroll, V; 12 - Griswold Tournament, V; 14 - at Boyer Valley, JV; 17 - at Creston; 22 - vs. Glenwood
October
1 - at Red Oak; 3 - Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson Tournament, V; 5 - at O-A/BC-IG, JV; 6 - at Atlantic; 8 - vs. Lewis Central; 12 - vs. Kuemper Catholic and Clarinda at Clarinda, JV; 13 - at Council Bluffs St. Albert