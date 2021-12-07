Monarch wrestlers compete at tough Harlan Tournament

The Denison-Schleswig varsity wrestlers competed at the tough Dan Hill Invitational on Saturday at Harlan.
Nick Bradley’s club finished 10th overall.
Juan Rafael at 106 pounds placed fifth for D-S with an 0-2 mark in matches.
Manny Alcaraz at 182 went 1-3 in matches for sixth place, while Garret Plagge at heavyweight was 0-3 for sixth place as well.
Alcaraz pinned Lo-Ma’s Dylan Oviatt in 2:54 for his lone victory.
Other Monarchs who competed and did not place were Ricky Ledesma at 138 (0-2), Jesse Pena at 152 (0-2) and Luis
Chan at 220 (0-2).
"We had a tough day at the Dan Hill Invitational, as I think we were a little shocked at how tough every single match would be. The grueling nature of the day wore on us a little bit," commented Bradley, whose club will return to action tonight (Tuesday) against Hawkeye-10 Conference foes Clarinda and Lewis Central at Clarinda.