Monarch wrestlers compete in quad meet at Sloan

The Denison-Schleswig varsity wrestlers went 0-3 in matches during a quadrangular meet on Tuesday night at Sloan.

The Monarchs lost to Westwood, Sloan (54-30), Sheldon/South O’Brien (54-24) and Sergeant Bluff-Luton (72-6), as Nick Bradley’s club fell to 2-7 overall in duals on the season.

Jaxson Hildebrand led the D-S boys, as the junior won all three of his 195-pound matches by pins.

"We were proud of the way our kids wrestled tonight. You could tell that we were using technique that we’ve been practicing and that made a difference in how competitive we were," commented Denison-Schleswig assistant coach Jacob Brawner.

In junior varsity action, Joel Bonilla at 195 pinned Sheldon/South O’Brien’s James Mendering in 1:45.

Complete results from Tuesday night’s quadrangular are below.

Westwood 54 D-S 30

106 - Jaxson Prichard (W) won by fall over Juan Rafael, 1:01; 113 - Devlin Everett-Joul (W) won by forfeit; 120 - Jeremiah Berg (W) won by fall over Fansisco Escalante, 3:27; 126 - Kaiden Krajicek (D-S) won by fall over Thomas Camboa, 3:10; 132 - Angelo Perez (D-S) won by fall over Collin Chapman, :26; 138 - James Lemon (D-S) won by fall over Liam Lamb, 1:54; 145 - Logan Bales (W) won by forfeit; 152 - Derek Gilbert (W) won by fall over Christ Vera-Nieto, 1:08; 160 - Tom Heilman (W) won by fall over Guadalupe Garcia-Paz, :13; 170 - Kyler Reynolds (W) won by forfeit; 182 - Jackson Dewald (W) won by fall over Talon Adams, 1:09; 195 - Jaxson Hildebrand (D-S) won by fall over Dayne Hunter, 1:30; 220 - Dylan Waite (W) won by forfeit; Hwt. - Thorin Rodne (W) won by fall over Garret Plagge, 1:06

Sheldon-SOB 54 D-S 24

106 - Josh Hoffman (S) won by fall over Rafael, 3:02; 113 - Open; 120 - Escalante (D-S) won by forfeit; 126 - Krajicek (D-S) won by forfeit; 132 - Anthony Escobar (S) won by fall over Perez, 5:09; 138 - Coy De Boer (S) won by fall over Ledesma, 1:59; 145 - Eddie Millan (S) won by forfeit; 152 - Carson Johannes (S) won by fall over Vera-Nieto, :51; 160 - Jordan Jenness (S) won by fall over Garcia-Paz, :44; 170 - Jarrett Roos (S) won by forfeit; 182 - Adams (D-S) won by fall over Landon Sietstra :37; 195 - Hildebrand (D-S) won by fall over Zach Brinkman, :45; 220 - Carter Wohlert (S) won by forfeit; Hwt. - Kaedon Louscher (S) won by fall over Plagge, 2:23

SB-L 72 D-S 6