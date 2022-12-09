Monarch wrestlers defeat Clarinda at Council Bluffs

Denison-Schleswig went 1-2 in matches during a wrestling quadrangular on Tuesday at Council Bluffs.

D-S defeated Clarinda, 48-33, but lost 55-24 to Lewis Central and 66-18 to Ankeny Centennial, as the Monarchs moved to 3-3 overall in matches on the season.

The split with Clarinda and Lewis Central left D-S at 1-1 in Hawkeye 10 Conference competition on the young season.

“The Monarchs gave a great fight tonight. The boys were able to go 1-2 against some very tough competition,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

“We started our night with a great win against Clarinda. The boys were ready to wrestle and proved it in this dual,” he added.

“Our second dual was against LC. We were right in the mix of things halfway through the dual and then LC started to pull away.”

“Once they gained momentum, we were never able to close the gap,” Bradley remarked.

“Ankeny Centennial was a very tough opponent tonight. We had Jordan Von Tersch, Jaxson Hildebrand and Garret Plagge get big wins to put us on the board in this dual,” Bradley said.

“Our younger guys continue to fill the lineup for us and this can be tough. However, I am so proud of how they are listening and learning. We continue to gain experience every day and are making great strides,” the Monarch boss noted.

Complete varsity results from Tuesday are below.

D-S 55 Clarinda 24

106 — Kayden Whipp (C) won by fall over Diego Cid, :13; 113 — Jayden Vang (D-S) won by forfeit; 120 — Jayden Bradley (D-S) won by forfeit; 126 — Jackson Graeve (D-S) won by forfeit; 132 — Ryan Skeripski (C) won by fall over Kpaw So, :46; 138 — Angelo Perez (D-S) won by fall over Landon Carson, 1:58; 145 — James Lemon (D-S) won by forfeit; 152 — Chris Vera Nieto (D-S) won by forfeit; 160 — Leland Woodruff (C) won by fall over Ismael Alfaro, 2:19; 170 — Dominck Polsely (C) won by fall over Ryan Slechta, 1:11; 182 — Brayden Nothwehr (C) lost by decision to Joel Murillo, 5-4; 195 — Karson Downey (C) won by fall over Jordan Von Tersch, 2:50; 220 — Jaxson Hildebrand (D-S) won by fall over Jaxon Miers, 1:29; Hwt. — Bryson Harris (C) won by fall over Garret Plagge, 3:07

Lewis Central 55 D-S 24

106 — Daniel Overall (LC) won by fall over Cid, 1:47; 113 — Carter Schorsch (LC) won by fall over Vang, 3:09; 120 — Jaxon Brewer (LC) won by fall over Bradley, 3:05; 126 — Derrick Gregory (LC) won by major decision over Graeve, 9-0; 132 — Jordan Smith (LC) won by technical fall over So, 21-4 (4:55); 138 — Perez (D-S) won by forfeit; 145 — Lemon (D-S) won by fall over Aaron Hernandez, 2:56; 152 — James Moore (LC) won by fall over Vera Nieto, 5:50; 160 — Paxton Blanchard (LC) won by major decision over Alfaro, 14-1; 170 — Logan Koch (LC) won by fall over Slechta, 1:41; 182 — Chance Chappell (LC) won by forfeit; 195 — Braylon Kammrad (LC) won by fall over Von Tersch, 2:37; 220 — Hildebrand (LC) won by forfeit; Hwt. — Landon Koch (LC) won by fall over Plagge, 1:50

Ankeny Centennial 66 D-S 18

106 — Cale Vandermark (AC) won by fall over Cid, 1:07; 113 — Cody Vandermark (AC) won by fall over Vang, 1:07; 120 — Payton Bright (AC) won by fall over Bradley, :33; 126 — Ryan Muller (AC) won by fall over Graeve, 4:18; 132 — Tyler Brennan (AC) won by fall over So, 1:58; 138 — Cal Wiener (AC) won by fall over Perez, 1:27; 145 — Jackson Anonson (AC) won by fall over Lemon, 2:40; 152 — Lucas Bruhl (AC) won by fall over Vera Nieto, :46; 160 — Ari Ehitis (AC) won by fall over Alfaro, 1:55; 170 — Logan Song (AC) won by fall over Slechta, 1:42; 182 — Jack Cahill (AC) won by forfeit; 195 — Von Tersch (AC) won by fall over Erick Entriken, :37; 220 — Hildebrand (D-S) won by fall over Mitchell Grider, 1:05; Hwt. — Plagge (D-S) won by fall over Max Dickinson, :16