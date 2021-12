Monarch wrestlers defeat St. Albert in quad meet at Red Oak

The Denison-Schleswig varsity wrestlers claimed victories in one of three matches during a quadrangular meet on Thursday night at Red Oak.

D-S lost to AHST/Walnut (64-12) and Red Oak (51-24), but picked up a 42-24 triumph over the Falcons of Council Bluffs St. Albert.

The night’s results left D-S at 1-3 in Hawkeye 10 Conference matches and 3-9 overall in duals on the season.

Junior varsity winners for D-S on the night were Joel Murillo at 182, Cameron Blunk at 195 and Gabe Henningsen at heavyweight.

"The guys fought hard in our matches tonight, and I really felt like we were competitive in all of our matches," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

Complete varsity results from Thursday night’s quadrangular meet are below.

AHST/W 64 D-S 12

106 - Aiden Akers (A) won by forfeit; 113 - Brendyn Conn (A) won by forfeit; 120 - Fransisco Escalante (D-S) won by forfeit; 126 - Eli Collins (A) won by major decision over Kaiden Krajicek, 11-2; 132 - Tyler Osbahr (A) decisioned Angelo Perez, 11-8; 138 - Hayden Fischer (A) won by technical fall over James Lemon, 20-3; 145 - Kayden Baxter (A) won by fall over Jesse Pena, 1:10; 152 - Dayden Moerti (A) won by major decision over Christ Vera-Nieto, 14-1; 160 - Garrison Gettler (A) won by fall over Michael Collins, 1:46; 170 - Danver Pauley (A) won by fall over Manny Alcaraz, 2:36; 182 - Kolby Wehls (A) won by fall over Talon Adams, :56; 195 - Jaxson Hildebrand (D-S) won by fall over Nate Jorgensen, :58; 220 - Henry Lund (A) won by fall over Luis Chan, 2:25; Hwt. - Jaicob Madison (A) won by fall over Garret Plagge, :30

Red Oak 51 D-S 24

106 - Open; 113 - Brandon Erp (RO) won by forfeit; 120 - Kyler Sandholm (RO) won by fall over Escalante, :49; 126 - Jashua LeRette (RO) won by fall over Krajicek, 4:21; 132 - Chase Sandholm (RO) won by injury default; 138 - Chase Roeder (RO) decisioned Lemon, 7-2; 145 - Adam Baier (RO) won by fall over Pena, 3:58; 152 - Jaxon Terry (RO) won by fall over Vera-Nieto, 4:57; 160 - Dawson Bond (RO) won by fall over Collins, 1:39; 170 - Nolan Perrien (RO) won by fall over Alcaraz, :38; 182 - Adams (D-S) won by forfeit; 195 - Hildebrand (D-S) won by forfeit; 220 - Sam Fields (RO) won by fall over Chan, 2:29; Hwt. - Plagge (D-S) won by forfeit

D-S 42 C.B. St. Albert 24