Monarch wrestlers defeat Tri-Center in opening match

The Denison-Schleswig wrestlers opened their season on Thursday by winning one of three matches at Missouri Valley.
D-S won its opening match over Tri-Center, 42-24.
The Monarchs then lost 45-24 to Treynor and 61-18 to Missouri Valley.
Leo Araujo at 195 pounds and Jaxson Hildebrand at 220 both pinned their Tri-Center opponents.
In fact, Araujo also pinned his opponents from Treynor and Missouri Valley as well at 182 pounds.
Hildebrand also pinned Missouri Valley’s William Borgalia in a match at 195.
Against Treynor, Hugo Medina at 120 was a winner by fall for the Monarchs.
"Although we only won one of the duals, the boys put up a great fight. We had a lot of matches go the distance tonight and that’s what we’re looking for as coaches," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.
"As a team, we’re extremely excited to be back on the mat. We are not taking anything for granted," he added.
Results from Thursday’s three matches are below.
D-S 42 Tri-Center 24
106 - Open; 113 - Open; 120 - Hugo Medina (D-S) won by forfeit; 126 - Juan Garcia (D-S) won by forfeit; 132 - Carlos Alvarenga (D-S) won by forfeit; 138 - Manny Garcia-Paz (D-S) won by forfeit; 145 - Jason VanNordstrand (T-C) pinned Jesse Pena, 4:47; 152 - Ethan Chmelka (T-C) won by forfeit; 160 - Open; 170 - Jordan Von Tersch (D-S) won by forfeit; 182 - Becken Freeberg (T-C) won by forfeit; 195 - Leo Araujo (D-S) pinned Gavin McDaniel, :55; 220 - Jaxson Hildebrand (D-S) pinned Tristan Vorthmann, 1:38; Hwt. - Alex Audesmore (T-C) pinned Javier Gonzales, 3:10
Junior Varsity Matches
220 - Trace Conn (T-C) pinned Angel Pineda, :48; 285 - Conn (T-C) decisioned Luis Chan, 9-4
Treynor 45 D-S 24
106 - Open; 113 - Ayden Sengmany (T) won by forfeit; 120 - Medina (D-S) pinned Noah Nelson, 2:40; 126 - Garcia (D-S) won by forfeit; 132 - Jonas Keay (T) decisioned Alvarenga, 8-1; 138 - Danny Kinsella (T) pinned Garcia-Paz, 3:37; 145 - Duncan Clark (T) pinned Pena, 1:03; 152 - Carson Berhenne (T) won by forfeit; 160 - Jacob Pote (T) won by forfeit; 170 - Kyle Moss (T) decisioned Von Tersch, 5-2; 182 - Araujo (D-S) pinned Aiden Kennedy, :32; 195 - Corey Coleman (T) decisioned Hildebrand, 5-0; 220 - Daniel Gregory (T) pinned Danny Alcaraz, 1;50; Hwt. - Gonzales (D-S) won by forfeit
Junior Varsity Matches
182 - Manuel Alcaraz (D-S) decisioned Levi Young, 6-4; 195 - Joey Bittner (T) decisioned Jeffrin Acevedo, 8-1
Missouri Valley 61 D-S 18
106 - Brad Ortner (MV) won by forfeit; 113 - Parker Ferris (MV) won by forfeit; 120 - Eli Becerra (MV) decisioned Medina, 9-0; 126 - Riley Radke (MV) won by technical fall over Garcia, 18-1; 132 - Zavier Trovato (MV) decisioned Alvarenga, 23-10; 138 - Fred Veatch (MV) pinned Garcia-Paz, 1:02; 145 - Ben Hansen (MV) pinned Pena, 1:53; 152 - Cody Gilpin (MV) won by forfeit; 160 - Cole Lange (MV) won by forfeit; 170 - Gage Clausen (MV) pinned Von Tersch, 1;58; 182 - Araujo (D-S) pinned Brek Boruff, 1:01; 195 - Hildebrand (D-S) pinned William Borgalia, 1:06; 220 - Kaden Bonham (MV) pinned Alcaraz, 2:32; Hwt. - Gonzales (D-S) won by forfeit
Junior Varsity Matches
138 - Alexis Munzo (MV) pinned Enrique Ledesma, :57; 138 - Munzo (MV) pinned Angelo Perez, :37