Monarch wrestlers defeat Tri-Center in opening match

The Denison-Schleswig wrestlers opened their season on Thursday by winning one of three matches at Missouri Valley.

D-S won its opening match over Tri-Center, 42-24.

The Monarchs then lost 45-24 to Treynor and 61-18 to Missouri Valley.

Leo Araujo at 195 pounds and Jaxson Hildebrand at 220 both pinned their Tri-Center opponents.

In fact, Araujo also pinned his opponents from Treynor and Missouri Valley as well at 182 pounds.

Hildebrand also pinned Missouri Valley’s William Borgalia in a match at 195.

Against Treynor, Hugo Medina at 120 was a winner by fall for the Monarchs.

"Although we only won one of the duals, the boys put up a great fight. We had a lot of matches go the distance tonight and that’s what we’re looking for as coaches," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

"As a team, we’re extremely excited to be back on the mat. We are not taking anything for granted," he added.