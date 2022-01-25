Monarch wrestlers drop home duals to Creston and Shenandoah

The Denison-Schleswig wrestlers hosted a Hawkeye 10 Conference triangular with Creston and Shenandoah on Thursday night at Denison High School.

Creston defeated D-S, 71-10, while Shenandoah was a 42-36 winner over the Monarchs.

The two losses dropped D-S to 1-7 in Hawkeye 10 matches and 4-14 overall on the season.

Monarch winners on the mat against Creston were Jaxson Hildebrand at 195 pounds and Luis Chan at 220.

Hildebrand won 17-4 over Creston’s Jagger Luther, while Chan pinned the Panthers’ Wyatt Barber in two minutes, 53 seconds.

Joel Murillo at 182 and Garret Plagge at heavyweight both pinned their Shenandoah opponents.

"Creston and Shenandoah are both young teams, much like us," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

"Creston is always tough and Shenandoah is much improved over when we saw them last year," he added.

"The Shenandoah dual came down to a couple of key matches. It was a tight contest. We will learn from the experience and use it in the future," Bradley remarked.

D-S junior varsity winners against Shenandoah were Angel Pineda, James Lemon, Gabe Henningsen and Oscar Corona.

All four Monarch grapplers won their matches by pins.

Results from Thursday are below.

Creston 71 D-S 10

106 - Justin Parsons (C) won by fall over Juan Rafael, :57; 113 - Christian Ahrens (C) won by forfeit; 120 - Lincoln Keeler (C) won by fall over Francisco Escalante, 4:44; 126 - Brandon Briley (C) won by fall over Kaiden Krajicek, 1:39; 132 - Trey Chestnut (C) decisioned Angelo Perez, 15-0; 138 - Austin Evans (C) won by fall over Ricky Ledesma, 1:41; 145 - Triston Barncastle (C) won by fall over Jesse Pena, 1:43; 152 - Briley Hayes (C) won by fall over Ismael Alfaro, 1:26; 160 - William Bolinger (C) won by fall over Guadalupe Garcia-Paz, 3:01; 170 - Kaden Street (C) won by fall over Jose Villalovos (1:14; 182 - Ty Morrison (C) won by fall over Joel Murillo, 2:52; 195 - Jaxson Hildebrand (D-S) decisioned Jagger Luther, 17-4; 220 - Luis Chan (D-S) won by fall over Wyatt Barber, 2:53; Hwt. - Quinten Fuller (C) won by fall over Garret Plagge, 3:06

Shenandoah 42 D-S 36