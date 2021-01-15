Monarch wrestlers drop three matches at Sioux City

The Denison-Schleswig wrestlers competed in a quadrangular on Tuesday night at Sioux City and suffered three losses on the night to West Sioux, Woodbury Central and Hinton.
West Sioux defeated D-S 70-6. Woodbury Central was a 72-12 winner and Hinton earned a 33-27 victory over Nick Bradley’s Monarch club, which fell to 1-19 overall in duals on the season.
Jaxson Hildebrand at 195 had the lone win for D-S against West Sioux, as he pinned Juan Topete in three minutes, 46 seconds.
Manny Alcaraz at 182 and Hildebrand picked up the only victories for D-S against Woodbury Central with pins.
Alcaraz pinned WC’s Andrew Marens in 2:45, while Hildebrand pinned the Wildcats’ John Groetken in 1:35.
The lone winner on the mat for D-S against Hinton was 170-pounder Jordan Von Tersch, who pinned Blackhawks’ Jack Wolff in 2:00.
"We faced some top-notch competition. West Sioux and Woodbury Central are both ranked in the top five in Class 1A and their lineups reflected that," commented Bradley.
"The strength of our lineup all year has been our upper weights and, unfortunately, Leo Araujo at 182 and Javier Gonzales at 220 were out with injuries. They should be back for the duals at Griswold on Saturday," the Monarch boss added.
Complete results from Tuesday’s matches are below.
West Sioux 70 D-S 6
106 - Preston Providence (WS) won by forfeit; 113 - Zac Finzen (WS) won by forfeit; 120 - Braden Graff (WS) pinned Hugo Medina, 1:45; 126 - Drayven Kraft (WS) pinned Juan Garcia, :48; 132 - Cameron Clark (WS) pinned Angelo Perez, :36; 138 - Michael Baker (WS) pinned Luis Mendoza, 1:13; 145 - Cullen Koedam (WS) won by forfeit; 152 - Open; 160 - Seth Persinger (WS) won by forfeit; 170 - Javier Mora (WS) pinned Jordan Von Tersch, 3:05; 182 - Jeshua Cervantes (WS) decisioned Manny Alcaraz, 18-9; 195 - Jaxson Hildebrand (D-S) pinned Juan Topete, 3:46; 220 - Ashton McMillan (WS) pinned Luis Chan, 1:50; Hwt. - Keegan McMillan (WS) pinned Elbert Perez, :18
Woodbury Central 72 D-S 12
106 - Gunnar Vohs (WC) won by forfeit; 113 - Brand Beaver (WC) won by forfeit; 120 - Ryder Koele (WC) pinned Medina, 4:50; 126 - Beau Klingensmith (WC) pinned Garcia, :12; 132 - Brackett Locke (WC) pinned Perez, :58; 138 - Trevor Davis (WC) pinned Mendoza, 1:03; 145 - Eric McGill (WC) won by forfeit; 152 - Kyan Schultzen (WC) won by forfeit; 160 - Blase Sanford (WC) won by forfeit; 170 - Brayden Sanford (WC) pinned Von Tersch, 3:03; 182 - Alcaraz (D-
S) pinned Andrew Marens, 2:45;195 - Hildebrand (D-S) pinned John Groetken, 1:35; 220 - Ty Dennison (WC) pinned Danny Alcaraz, 1:27; Hwt. - Warren Smith (WC) pinned Perez, :29
Hinton 33 D-S 27
106 - Open; 113 - Open; 120 - Wyatt Skuodas (H) decisioned Medina, 8-1; 126 - Ethan Sachau (H) pinned Garcia, 3:27; 132 - Gage Morgan (H) pinned Perez, 2:50; 138 - Dylan Hartman (H) decisioned Mendoza, 3-2; 145 - Open; 152 - Dustin Leitru (H) won by forfeit; 160 - Open; 170 - Von Tersch (D-S) pinned Jack Wolff, 2:00; 182 - M. Alacaraz (D-S) won by forfeit; 195 - Hildebrand (D-S) won by forfeit; 220 - Derek Anderson (H) won by forfeit; Hwt. - Perez (D