Monarch wrestlers drop three matches at Sioux City

The Denison-Schleswig wrestlers competed in a quadrangular on Tuesday night at Sioux City and suffered three losses on the night to West Sioux, Woodbury Central and Hinton.

West Sioux defeated D-S 70-6. Woodbury Central was a 72-12 winner and Hinton earned a 33-27 victory over Nick Bradley’s Monarch club, which fell to 1-19 overall in duals on the season.

Jaxson Hildebrand at 195 had the lone win for D-S against West Sioux, as he pinned Juan Topete in three minutes, 46 seconds.

Manny Alcaraz at 182 and Hildebrand picked up the only victories for D-S against Woodbury Central with pins.

Alcaraz pinned WC’s Andrew Marens in 2:45, while Hildebrand pinned the Wildcats’ John Groetken in 1:35.

The lone winner on the mat for D-S against Hinton was 170-pounder Jordan Von Tersch, who pinned Blackhawks’ Jack Wolff in 2:00.

"We faced some top-notch competition. West Sioux and Woodbury Central are both ranked in the top five in Class 1A and their lineups reflected that," commented Bradley.