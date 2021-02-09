Monarch wrestlers fall in final regular season dual at Storm Lake

The Denison-Schleswig wrestlers concluded their regular season on Friday night with a 54-24 loss at Storm Lake.

D-S, which finished 3-23 overall in duals, will next take the mat this Saturday competing in a Class 3A district tournament at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High School.

Four Monarch grapplers won on the mat.

Hugo Medina at 126 pounds won by a 10-3 decision over Storm Lake’s Luis Martinez.

Leo Araujo at 182, Jaxson Hildebrand at 195 and Javier Gonzales at 220 all pinned their Tornado opponents.

"Storm Lake was a good matchup for us. As has been the case all year, it’s tough to compete on the scoreboard in duals when you’re giving away four weight classes," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

"It felt like we picked up where we left off from the Hawkeye 10 meet, as far as making it a point to make matches go six minutes and giving ourselves a chance to win at the end," he added.

Results from Friday are below.