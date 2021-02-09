Monarch wrestlers fall in final regular season dual at Storm Lake

The Denison-Schleswig wrestlers concluded their regular season on Friday night with a 54-24 loss at Storm Lake.
D-S, which finished 3-23 overall in duals, will next take the mat this Saturday competing in a Class 3A district tournament at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High School.
Four Monarch grapplers won on the mat.
Hugo Medina at 126 pounds won by a 10-3 decision over Storm Lake’s Luis Martinez.
Leo Araujo at 182, Jaxson Hildebrand at 195 and Javier Gonzales at 220 all pinned their Tornado opponents.
"Storm Lake was a good matchup for us. As has been the case all year, it’s tough to compete on the scoreboard in duals when you’re giving away four weight classes," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.
"It felt like we picked up where we left off from the Hawkeye 10 meet, as far as making it a point to make matches go six minutes and giving ourselves a chance to win at the end," he added.
Results from Friday are below.
Storm Lake 54 D-S 24
106 - Rodolfo Zavala (SL) won by forfeit; 113 - Edgar Ordonez (SL) won by forfeit; 120 - ugo Medina (D-S) decisioned Luis Martinez, 10-3; 126 - Christina Roque (SL) pinned Angelo Perez, 2:57; 132 - CJ Optala (SL) won by major decision over Ricky Ledesma, 15-5; 138 - Edwin Vasquez (SL) won by major decision over Luis Mendoza, 11-3; 145 - Edgar Barrieo (SL) pinned Jesse Pena, 1:14; 152 - Angel Figueroa (SL) won by forfeit; 160 - Michael Perez (SL) won by forfeit; 170 - Eddie Tovar (SL) pinned Jordan Von Tersch, 1:06; 182 - Leo Araujo (D-S) pinned Crosby Chanthavisouk, 1:53; 195 - Jaxson Hildebrand (D-S) pinned Brendon Todd, 1:19; 220 - Javier Gonzales (D-S) pinned Gabe Barnett, 5:55; Hwt. - Deeshawn Amida (SL) won by major decision over Garret Plagge, 10-0