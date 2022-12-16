Monarch wrestlers fall twice at Sergeant Bluff

The Denison-Schleswig boys’ wrestling team competed in triangular action on Tuesday at Sergeant Bluff.

Nick Bradley’s D-S club fell to Sergeant Bluff-Luton (78-12) and Westwood, Sloan (66-15), as the Monarchs slipped to 3-5 overall in duals on the season.

Leading the way for D-S on Tuesday were Joel Murillo at 182 pounds and Jaxson Hildebrand at 220, both of whom went 2-0 in their matches on the night.

Murillo pinned his SB-L opponent and won by a tight 7-6 decision versus his Westwood, Sloan opponent.

Hildebrand, meanwhile, pinned both of his opponents.

James Lemon at 145 also picked up a win by pin over his Westwood, Sloan opponent.

“Tonight was a tough night for the Monarch wrestlers. Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Westwood are extremely good teams with some very tough wrestlers. Our boys put up a good fight but just couldn’t match what they knew,” commented Bradley.

“Murillo had two solid matches. He was able to pin his first kid from Sergeant Bluff-Luton and then had a great one-point victory over his opponent from Westwood,” he added.

“Murillo was able to get in on a late takedown to take the lead and capture the victory.”

“Hildebrand continues to impress with his aggressiveness and power, as he knows what he wants in a match and goes out and gets it,” Bradley stated.

Results from Tuesday are below.

SB-L 78 D-S 12

106 — Joyce Curry (SB-L) won by fall over Juan Rafael, :45; 113 — Cam Keokenchahn (SB-L) won by fall over Jayden Vang, 1:14; 120 — Ethan Skoglund (SB-L) won by forfeit; 126 — Dalton VanWyhe (SB-L) won by fall over Jackson Graeve, 1:41; 132 — Bo Koedam (SB-L) won by fall over Kaiden Krajicek, 1:53; 138 — Ayden McRoberts (SB-L) won by forfeit; 145 — Ty Koedam (SB-L) won by fall over James Lemon, 2:38; 152 — Hunter Steffens (SB-L) won by fall over Christ Vera-Nieto, :41; 160 — Derek Moore (SB-L) won by fall over Ismael Alfaro, 3:16; 170 — Zayvion Ellington (SB-L) won by fall over Ryan Slechta, :49; 182 — Joel Murillo (D-S) won by fall over Masen Streck, 1:52; 195 — Garrett McHugh (SB-L) won by fall over Jordan Von Tersch, :45; 220 — Jaxson Hildebrand (D-S) won by fall over Gage Hoffman, 3:06; Hwt. — Sean Zimmerman (SB-L) won by fall over Garret Plagge, 1:18

Junior Varsity Results

106 — Ayden Larrabee (SB-L) won by fall over Diego Cid, :58; 132 — Elijah Johnson (SB-L) won by fall over Ivan Ledesma, 1:21; 145 — Tate Snyder (SB-L) won by fall over Fransisco Escalante, 3:04; Cassidy Craig (SB-L) won by fall over Escalante, 3:04; 152 — Cade Klingensmith (SB-L) won by fall over Erick Flores, 3:49; Isaiah Johnson (SB-L) won by fall over Flores, 5:02; Hwt. — Gabe Henningsen (D-S) won by fall over Gael DeAnda-Ramirez, 1:29

Westwood Sloan 66 D-S 15

106 — Jesse Burton (W) won by fall over Rafael, 1:18; 113 — Jaxon Prichard (W) won by fall over Vang, :27; 120 — Owen Scott (W) won by forfeit; 126 — Jeremiah Berg (W) won by fall over Graeve, 3:21; 132 — Thamas Gamboa (W) won by fall over Ethan Totten, :10; 138 — Tate Cooper (W) won by fall over Krajicek, 1:47; 145 — Lemon (D-S) won by fall over Frank Lewis, 1:22; 152 — Tom Heilman (W) won by fall over Vera-Nieto, 2:41; 160 — Joseph Gengler (W) won by forfeit; 170 — Micke Hanson (W) won by fall over Slechta, 2:42; 182 — Murillo (D-S) won by decision over Devin LeBrune, 7-6; 195 — Jackson Dewald (W) won by fall over Von Tersch, :14; 220 — Hildebrand (D-S) won by fall over Dayne Hunter, 2:32; Hwt. — Tyler Sulsberger (W) won by fall over Plagge, 1:38