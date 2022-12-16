Monarch wrestlers fall twice at Sergeant Bluff

The Denison-Schleswig boys’ wrestling team competed in triangular action on Tuesday at Sergeant Bluff.
Nick Bradley’s D-S club fell to Sergeant Bluff-Luton (78-12) and Westwood, Sloan (66-15), as the Monarchs slipped to 3-5 overall in duals on the season.
Leading the way for D-S on Tuesday were Joel Murillo at 182 pounds and Jaxson Hildebrand at 220, both of whom went 2-0 in their matches on the night.
Murillo pinned his SB-L opponent and won by a tight 7-6 decision versus his Westwood, Sloan opponent.
Hildebrand, meanwhile, pinned both of his opponents.
James Lemon at 145 also picked up a win by pin over his Westwood, Sloan opponent.
“Tonight was a tough night for the Monarch wrestlers. Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Westwood are extremely good teams with some very tough wrestlers. Our boys put up a good fight but just couldn’t match what they knew,” commented Bradley.
People are also reading…
“Murillo had two solid matches. He was able to pin his first kid from Sergeant Bluff-Luton and then had a great one-point victory over his opponent from Westwood,” he added.
“Murillo was able to get in on a late takedown to take the lead and capture the victory.”
“Hildebrand continues to impress with his aggressiveness and power, as he knows what he wants in a match and goes out and gets it,” Bradley stated.
Results from Tuesday are below.
SB-L 78 D-S 12
106 — Joyce Curry (SB-L) won by fall over Juan Rafael, :45; 113 — Cam Keokenchahn (SB-L) won by fall over Jayden Vang, 1:14; 120 — Ethan Skoglund (SB-L) won by forfeit; 126 — Dalton VanWyhe (SB-L) won by fall over Jackson Graeve, 1:41; 132 — Bo Koedam (SB-L) won by fall over Kaiden Krajicek, 1:53; 138 — Ayden McRoberts (SB-L) won by forfeit; 145 — Ty Koedam (SB-L) won by fall over James Lemon, 2:38; 152 — Hunter Steffens (SB-L) won by fall over Christ Vera-Nieto, :41; 160 — Derek Moore (SB-L) won by fall over Ismael Alfaro, 3:16; 170 — Zayvion Ellington (SB-L) won by fall over Ryan Slechta, :49; 182 — Joel Murillo (D-S) won by fall over Masen Streck, 1:52; 195 — Garrett McHugh (SB-L) won by fall over Jordan Von Tersch, :45; 220 — Jaxson Hildebrand (D-S) won by fall over Gage Hoffman, 3:06; Hwt. — Sean Zimmerman (SB-L) won by fall over Garret Plagge, 1:18
Junior Varsity Results
106 — Ayden Larrabee (SB-L) won by fall over Diego Cid, :58; 132 — Elijah Johnson (SB-L) won by fall over Ivan Ledesma, 1:21; 145 — Tate Snyder (SB-L) won by fall over Fransisco Escalante, 3:04; Cassidy Craig (SB-L) won by fall over Escalante, 3:04; 152 — Cade Klingensmith (SB-L) won by fall over Erick Flores, 3:49; Isaiah Johnson (SB-L) won by fall over Flores, 5:02; Hwt. — Gabe Henningsen (D-S) won by fall over Gael DeAnda-Ramirez, 1:29
Westwood Sloan 66 D-S 15
106 — Jesse Burton (W) won by fall over Rafael, 1:18; 113 — Jaxon Prichard (W) won by fall over Vang, :27; 120 — Owen Scott (W) won by forfeit; 126 — Jeremiah Berg (W) won by fall over Graeve, 3:21; 132 — Thamas Gamboa (W) won by fall over Ethan Totten, :10; 138 — Tate Cooper (W) won by fall over Krajicek, 1:47; 145 — Lemon (D-S) won by fall over Frank Lewis, 1:22; 152 — Tom Heilman (W) won by fall over Vera-Nieto, 2:41; 160 — Joseph Gengler (W) won by forfeit; 170 — Micke Hanson (W) won by fall over Slechta, 2:42; 182 — Murillo (D-S) won by decision over Devin LeBrune, 7-6; 195 — Jackson Dewald (W) won by fall over Von Tersch, :14; 220 — Hildebrand (D-S) won by fall over Dayne Hunter, 2:32; Hwt. — Tyler Sulsberger (W) won by fall over Plagge, 1:38