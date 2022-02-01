Monarch wrestlers finish 10th at Hawkeye 10 Tournament

The Denison-Schleswig wrestlers tallied 46 points and placed 10th out of 11 schools at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament on Saturday at Atlantic.

Atlantic/CAM captured the team championship with 238 points. Creston was second to the Trojans with 228 points.

Junior Jaxson Hildebrand led D-S on Saturday with a second-place finish at 195 pounds.

Hildebrand went 2-1 in his matches.

He pinned Kuemper Catholic’s Brayden Riesberg in only 47 seconds in his first match. He followed that up with a 14-5 major decision win over Creston’s Jagger Luther in a semifinal match.

In the championship match, Hildebrand lost a tough 5-2 decision to Glenwood’s CJ Carter, who defeated the Monarch grappler for the second time this season.

Joel Murillo at 182 went 2-2 in his matches for fourth place, while Luis Chan at 220 finished 1-2 overall for seventh place.

Murillo’s two wins both were by pins.

Eight other D-S wrestlers all went 0-2 in their matches, including Francisco Escalante at 120, Kaiden Krajicek at 126, Angelo Perez at 132, Ricky Ledesma at 138, Jesse Pena at 145, Ismael Corona at 152, Michael Collins at 160 and Garret Plagge at heavyweight.

“The Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament is an extremely tough tournament. We brought a lot of guys, as I wanted them to compete against some of the best wrestlers in the state,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

“Murillo had a great tournament. He was able to avenge his loss to his Kuemper Catholic opponent and tried for third place. This was a great accomplishment for our young freshman,” he added.

“Hildebrand also had another phenomenal tournament with a second-place finish. He lost to Carter in the finals, but he definitely closed the gap from their first match,” Bradley remarked.

Final Team Standings