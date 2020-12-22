Monarch wrestlers home for the last time hosting quadrangular

The Denison-Schleswig wrestlers hosted AHST/Walnut, Red Oak and Council Bluffs St. Albert in a quadrangular on Thursday night at Denison.

AHST/Walut beat D-S, 51-30. Red Oak was a 36-33 winner over the Monarchs, while St. Albert picked up a 33-30 triumph over Nick Bradley’s D-S squad, which competed at home for the final time this season.

Leo Araujo at 182 pounds, Jaxson Hildebrand at 195 and Javier Gonzales at 220 all won three matches on the night.

Araujo won two of his three matches by pinning his opponents.

He pinned AHST/W’s Kolby Weihs in 1:20 and St. Albert’s Brandon McCall in only 26 seconds.

Hildebrand also picked up two pins, while Gonzales pinned all three of his opponents.

Hildebrand pinned AHST/W’s Nate Jorgensen in 1:14 and Red Oak’s Sam Fields in only 33 seconds.

Gonzalez pinned AHST/W’s Quintin Martin in 1:59, Red Oak’s Hunter Portales in 50 seconds and St. Albert’s Austin Scott in 44 seconds.