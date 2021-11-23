Monarch wrestlers to feature good numbers for competition

With 40-plus athletes set to take the mat, the Denison-Schleswig wrestlers will look to stay competitive with the 2021-22 season right around the corner.
The Monarchs will be under the direction of veteran head coach Nick Bradley, who once again will be assisted by coaches Jacob Brawner and John Torrey.
A year ago, D-S went 1-9 in Hawkeye 10 Conference matches and 3-23 overall.
"Our strength will be in our numbers. We had a great turnout with roughly 42 athletes signed up to wrestle. As a coaching staff, we’re excited to see that kind of number," commented Bradley.
"Numbers like that will allow us to fill the majority of the lineup and help us remain competitive during duals," he added.
"Another strength for us this year will be our freshmen, as most of them wrestled for us in middle school, so they know what it takes to wrestle," the Monarch boss remarked.
D-S will return four lettermen from a year ago, headlined by junior Jaxson Hildebrand, who went 34-13 overall and qualified for the state tournament in Class 3A at 195 pounds.
Hildebrand went 1-2 in his three matches at the state tournament and will enter the 2021-22 season ranked 10th in the initial Class 3A individual ratings out by IAwrestle.com
"Hildebrand had a tremendous sophomore campaign. He has lofty goals to break school records and make another trip to the state tournament and podium," Bradley said.
"The team will look to Hildebrand for his leadership and work ethic day-in and day-out," the Monarch boss added.
Other returning lettermen for the Monarchs are senior Enrique Ledesma at 132, senior Jesse Pena at 152 and sophomore Angelo Perez at 132.
Wrestling knowledge is a concern for Bradley entering the new winter sports season.
"We have a lot of guys interested in wrestling that have never wrestled before. As coaches, it’s our responsibility to teach moves quickly that are essential to winning matches early," Bradley said.
"We also must remember that the wrestling season is a long season, as we will looking to improve our wrestling knowledge the entire season," noted Bradley, whose team will open its season on Thursday, December 2, with a quadrangular meet against Missouri Valley, Treynor and Tri-Center at the Denison Middle School.
The Hawkeye 10 Conference has alway been one of the toughest in the state for wrestling and that will be the same this season, according to Bradley.
"The Hawkeye 10 is an extremely tough conference. We went 1-9 in conference matchups a year ago. Part of that was due to low numbers and not being able to fill quite a few of the weight classes," Bradley said.
"In order to be competitive in the Hawkeye 10, will have to fill out our lineup," the Monarch boss stated.
The tentative 2021-22 roster for Bradley’s D-S squad is below.
Seniors
Jesse Pena, Manny Alcaraz, Talon Adams, Daniel Santamaria, Ana Navaro, Jaime Lupian, Enrique Ledesma
Juniors
Ever Gonzalez, Guadalupe Garcia-Paz, Jaxson Hildebrand, Sebastian Lora, Kaiden Krajicek, Jeffrin Acevedo, Jose Villalovos, Juan Murillo
Sophomores
Angelo Perez, Garret Plagge, Luis Chan, Aidan Herbert, Starlyn Rodriguez, Angel Chapa, Noe Gonzalez, Sean Ewoldt, Jesus Hernandez, Luis Garcia, Angel Pineda, Omar Campa, Sean Ewoldt, Tanner Gotto, Adan Cisneros, Nancy Villa
Freshmen