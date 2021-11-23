Monarch wrestlers to feature good numbers for competition

With 40-plus athletes set to take the mat, the Denison-Schleswig wrestlers will look to stay competitive with the 2021-22 season right around the corner.

The Monarchs will be under the direction of veteran head coach Nick Bradley, who once again will be assisted by coaches Jacob Brawner and John Torrey.

A year ago, D-S went 1-9 in Hawkeye 10 Conference matches and 3-23 overall.

"Our strength will be in our numbers. We had a great turnout with roughly 42 athletes signed up to wrestle. As a coaching staff, we’re excited to see that kind of number," commented Bradley.

"Numbers like that will allow us to fill the majority of the lineup and help us remain competitive during duals," he added.

"Another strength for us this year will be our freshmen, as most of them wrestled for us in middle school, so they know what it takes to wrestle," the Monarch boss remarked.

D-S will return four lettermen from a year ago, headlined by junior Jaxson Hildebrand, who went 34-13 overall and qualified for the state tournament in Class 3A at 195 pounds.