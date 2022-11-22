Monarch wrestling preview

Numbers-wise, Denison-Schleswig will enter the 2022-23 wrestling season with an outstanding athlete-filled roster of 58 boys under veteran head coach Nick Bradley.

Bradley begins his 15th season at the helm and will be joined on the sidelines by assistant coaches John Torrey (10th year) and Nate Desy (first year).

“Our strength this season will be our numbers, as we have the most kids signed up to wrestle as we have ever had. This is amazing for our program,” commented Bradley.

“This will allow us to fill all of the weight classes and be extremely competitive,” he added.

“Another strength for us this year will be our knowledge. We have a lot of kids who made the transition from middle school to high school wrestling.”

“These guys understand how to wrestle already and we will be able to move at a quicker pace at the beginning of the year. This will allow us to spend more time fine-tuning the move as opposed to teaching the move,” Bradley remarked.

A total of 11 lettermen will be back in action for D-S this winter.

“All 11 have varsity experience and understand what it takes to wrestle at a high level. We will look to them for leadership throughout the season,” Bradley said.

Leading the way is senior Jaxson Hildebrand, who has competed in the last two state tournaments at 195 pounds in Class 3A.

He finished 34-13 as a sophomore and 37-5 as a junior a year ago.

Hildebrand will enter the new season just six wins shy of 100 for his career and also looking to become the school’s all-time leader in victories.

For his career, Hildebrand owns a 94-37 record. He is 26 wins away from the school’s all-time mark for wins, currently held by his uncle Adam Heiden, who won 119 matches during his outstanding career for the Monarchs.

Hildebrand will compete in the 220-pound weight class this season and will open up ranked eighth in the state in Class 3A.

Other lettermen back on the mat for the Monarchs are seniors Kaiden Krajicek and Jose Villalovos; juniors Garret Plagge, Angelo Perez and Chan Luis; and sophomores Ismael Alfaro, Michael Collins, Francisco Escalante, Joel Murillo and Juan Rafael.

Bradley will have some younger wrestlers filling spots in the lineup.

The younger two grades feature 43 wrestlers, including 18 sophomores and 25 freshmen.

“Varsity wrestling is tough and we have to match the intensity of our opponent. As coaches, we have to prepare our kids both mentally and physically to compete against upperclassmen,” Bradley noted.

“This is going to be a great season. The days are long and the season is grueling. However, our guys are up for the challenge,” Bradley stated.

“If we can fill all of the weight classes all year, we’re going to be extremely successful,” the Monarch boss stated.

The Hawkeye 10 Conference has a great tradition in wrestling and will be one of the strongest in the state again this season.

“The Hawkeye 10 is extremely tough. We have the talent and the knowledge to put ourselves in the mix this year,” Bradley said.

The complete roster for the 2022-23 season is below.

Seniors

Cameron Blunk, Jaxson Hildebrand, Kaiden Krajicek, Sebastian Lara, Gerardo Molina, Jose Villalovos, Jordan Von Tersch

Juniors

Gabriel Carrizales, Luis Chan, Angel Chapa, Alan Corona, Angelo Perez, Angel Pineda, Garret Plagge, Chris Vera Nieto

Sophomores

Ismael Alfaro, Johnny Casillas, Joe Carrizales, Jesse Carter, Diego Cid, Michael Collins, Oscar Corona, Alex Correa, Francisco Escalante, Erick Flores, Dominik Garcia, Gabe Henningsen, James Lemon, Julio Marquez, Joel Murillo, Juan Rafael, Pablo Sanchez, Myo Min Thu

Freshmen

Izak Argotsinger, Alex Arita, Victor Arroyo, Jayden Bradley, Max Chapa, Jackson Cisneros, Richard Cruz, Eduardo Cruz, Aidan Eggeling, Malachi Esteves, Diego Garcia, Jackson Graeve, Cole Kastner, Ivan Ledesma, Luis Lopez, Auturo Marquez, Javier Medina, Aiden Medrano, Jobanny Ocampo, Andres Raymundo, Brock Schneider, Ryan Slechta, Kpaw Soe, Ethan Totten and Jayden Vang

2022-23 Schedule

December

1 — Tri-Center Quad at Neola; 3 — Harlan Tournament; 6 — Lewis Central Triangular at Council Bluffs; 9 — Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U Invitational at Mapleton; 13 — Sheldon Triangular; 15 — C.B. St. Albert Double Dual; 17 — Carroll Invitational

January

5 — vs. Atlantic and Harlan at Denison; 7 — Atlantic Tournament; 14 — Griswold Invitational; 19 — Shenandoah Double Dual; 20-21 — Southwest Valley Invitational at Corning; 24 — vs. Glenwood and Kuemper Catholic at Denison; 28 — Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament at Clarinda

February

2 — Storm Lake Double Dual