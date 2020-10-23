Monarchs advance past Tornadoes to regional semifinals

Denison-Schleswig set the tone early on in a 3-0 sweep of Storm Lake in a Class 4A regional quarterfinal volleyball match on Tuesday night at Denison.

The D-S girls defeated the visiting Tornadoes 25-11, 25-10, 25-13, as the Monarchs improved to 12-13 overall in matches and 33-37 in games.

Kennedy Marten went 16-of-18 in serving with six aces for D-S.

Kira Langenfeld was 14-of-14 with two aces in the match. Paige Andersen connected on 13-of-16 serves with three aces.

Sophie Sonnichsen was 10-of-11 with two aces and Ellie Magnuson finished 7-of-9 with three aces for the Monarchs.

Hannah Neemann led a balanced attack at the net for D-S with 12 kills in 22 attempts.

Magnuson added 10 kills, followed by Andersen with six, Langenfeld with five and Kaitlyn Bruhn with four.

Marten had a team-high 34 assists in the setting department.