Monarchs advance past Tornadoes to regional semifinals

Denison-Schleswig set the tone early on in a 3-0 sweep of Storm Lake in a Class 4A regional quarterfinal volleyball match on Tuesday night at Denison.
The D-S girls defeated the visiting Tornadoes 25-11, 25-10, 25-13, as the Monarchs improved to 12-13 overall in matches and 33-37 in games.
Kennedy Marten went 16-of-18 in serving with six aces for D-S.
Kira Langenfeld was 14-of-14 with two aces in the match. Paige Andersen connected on 13-of-16 serves with three aces.
Sophie Sonnichsen was 10-of-11 with two aces and Ellie Magnuson finished 7-of-9 with three aces for the Monarchs.
Hannah Neemann led a balanced attack at the net for D-S with 12 kills in 22 attempts.
Magnuson added 10 kills, followed by Andersen with six, Langenfeld with five and Kaitlyn Bruhn with four.
Marten had a team-high 34 assists in the setting department.
Sonnichsen and Magnuson each tallied 11 digs. Marten added eight digs. Andersen and Neemann each had seven digs, followed by Langenfeld with six and Bruhn with four.
Andersen and Neemann also had one solo block and one block assist apiece.
Storm Lake, with the loss, saw its season end at 3-18 overall in matches.
"Even though their record doesn’t show it, I really thought Storm Lake was much improved and their coaches deserve a lot of credit," commented Denison-Schleswig coach McKenzie Mich.
"I thought our hitters across the board did a nice job. Marten did a good job of getting a lot of girls involved in the offense and we were able to take advantage of that," she added.
"I thought we could have been a little better with our serving, because Storm Lake did a nice job of returning serves and keeping balls alive."
"It was a good win, though. I thought we set the tempo early on and the girls just took care of business," Mich remarked.