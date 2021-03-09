Monarchs Andersen, Neemann tabbed as all-staters by IGCA

Postseason basketball awards continue to pour in for Denison-Schleswig seniors Paige Andersen and Hannah Neemann, as the two hardwood standouts were honored as all-state recipients in Class 4A by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
Andersen earned a spot on the all-state second team, while Neemann was a third-team all-state selection.
Andersen and Neemann provided a one-two punch for a Denison-Schleswig team that tied for second in the Hawkeye 10 Conference, while finishing 18-5 overall and getting to within one game of the state tournament.
Andersen had been just named a second-team all-state selection in Class 4A by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.
Andersen averaged 17.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game this past season, while Neemann scored 15.8 points and ripped down 9.1 boards per contest this past winter campaign for the Monarchs.
Andersen and Neemann tied for team honors with 27 shot blocks apiece.
Andersen finished her career as the school’s fifth all-time leading scorer with 1,122 points and second all-time in total rebounds with 649 boards to her credit.
Neemann, on the other hand, will leave the halls of DHS sixth in career points (976) and fifth in total rebounds (588).
The Class 4A all-state teams:
First Team
Madison Camden, Glenwood; Abbie Draper, Waverly-Shell Rock; Kelsey Fields, Creston; Ava Hawthorne, Gilbert; Molly Ihle, Ballard Huxley; Katelyn Lappe, Bondurant-Farrar; Brooke Loewe, Ballard Huxley; Taylor Veach, Central DeWitt
Second Team
Paige Andersen, Denison-Schleswig; Josie Fleischmann, Ballard Huxley; Ashley Fountain, North Scott; Jenna Hopp, Glenwood; Emma Miner, Dallas Center-Grimes; Lucy Schaffer, North Polk; Ella Van Weeden, Marion; Jada Williams, Mason City
Third Team
Jocelyn Cheek, Harlan; Emma Donovan, Duqubue Wahlert; Sam Dunphy, Creston; Hannah Neemann, Denison-Schleswig; Elle Scarborough, Glenwood; Ivey Schmidt, Grinnell; Sam Scott, North Scott; Jenna Twedt, Benton Community; Jena Young, Winterset. Coach of the Year: Kelly Anderson, Ballard Huxley