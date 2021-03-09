Monarchs Andersen, Neemann tabbed as all-staters by IGCA

Postseason basketball awards continue to pour in for Denison-Schleswig seniors Paige Andersen and Hannah Neemann, as the two hardwood standouts were honored as all-state recipients in Class 4A by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.

Andersen earned a spot on the all-state second team, while Neemann was a third-team all-state selection.

Andersen and Neemann provided a one-two punch for a Denison-Schleswig team that tied for second in the Hawkeye 10 Conference, while finishing 18-5 overall and getting to within one game of the state tournament.

Andersen had been just named a second-team all-state selection in Class 4A by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.

Andersen averaged 17.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game this past season, while Neemann scored 15.8 points and ripped down 9.1 boards per contest this past winter campaign for the Monarchs.

Andersen and Neemann tied for team honors with 27 shot blocks apiece.