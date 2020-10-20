Monarchs avenge loss to Carroll, advance to second round of Playoffs

"Tonight, it all came down to execution and the guys executed. The hook-and-ladder play is something we’ve been working on and we thought it was a good time to use it," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Chad Van Kley, who said the play was executed to perfection.

"We kind of went to it because Brotherton and Hildebrand are both baseball players and it was a double-play flip. That’s why you like multiple-sport athletes," he added.

"Give credit to our defense. We had a couple of turnovers in the second quarter, but the defense made a stand and we just played good team football tonight."

"The first half was really good team football and in the second half we had to come back. Give their quarterback a lot of credit, as he made things interesting at the end," Van Kley remarked.

"I thought we had Jones wrapped up and then he just slipped out of our grasps. He made a heck of a play at the end, but fortunately for us, we were able to knock the pass down and take possession to run out the clock because Carroll had no timeouts left," Van Kley said.

Van Kley said it was awesome to see his team take advantage of just being able to take the field.