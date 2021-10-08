Monarchs battle Atlantic in five-set loss to Trojans

The Denison-Schleswig girls played their best volleyball match of the season to date on Tuesday night, but the Monarchs still came up short on Pink Out night in a 3-2 Hawkeye 10 Conference loss to Atlantic at Denison.

Atlantic won game one, 25-20. D-S rallied to take games two and three, 25-22, 25-23, but the visiting Trojans then took game four, 25-15, forcing a fifth and deciding game to 15, which Atlantic won by a 15-7 margin.

In game one, D-S trailed 21-7 before scoring 12 of the next 13 points to pull to within 22-19. Atlantic then scored three of the final four points to take the opener.

The match loss kept D-S winless in the Hawkeye 10 at 0-8, while the Monarchs slipped to 5-23 overall in matches and 18-56 in games.

With the win, Atlantic moved to 4-4 in H-10 play and 15-17 overall.

"I thought the girls came together and by far played their best match of the season. We knew Atlantic was going to be tough. They have good athletes with a good junior group, but our girls battled all night," commented Denison-Schleswig coach McKenzie Mich.