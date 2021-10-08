Monarchs battle Atlantic in five-set loss to Trojans

The Denison-Schleswig girls played their best volleyball match of the season to date on Tuesday night, but the Monarchs still came up short on Pink Out night in a 3-2 Hawkeye 10 Conference loss to Atlantic at Denison.
Atlantic won game one, 25-20. D-S rallied to take games two and three, 25-22, 25-23, but the visiting Trojans then took game four, 25-15, forcing a fifth and deciding game to 15, which Atlantic won by a 15-7 margin.
In game one, D-S trailed 21-7 before scoring 12 of the next 13 points to pull to within 22-19. Atlantic then scored three of the final four points to take the opener.
The match loss kept D-S winless in the Hawkeye 10 at 0-8, while the Monarchs slipped to 5-23 overall in matches and 18-56 in games.
With the win, Atlantic moved to 4-4 in H-10 play and 15-17 overall.
"I thought the girls came together and by far played their best match of the season. We knew Atlantic was going to be tough. They have good athletes with a good junior group, but our girls battled all night," commented Denison-Schleswig coach McKenzie Mich.
"We fell down big in game one, but we battled back and got back in behind a long serving run by Claire Leinen. Despite losing, that definitely gave us a lot of momentum going into game two," she added.
"We won games two and three and played with a lot of energy. It was a long match. I think it lasted over two hours and I think that kind of took a toll on the girls."
"Atlantic swung on every possession and that made our defense work, but I was really pleased with our blockers at the net, as we were able to get a lot of touches that gave us an opportunity to keep balls alive," Mich remarked.
"We had good hitting nights from Kira Langenfeld and Addison Inman, as they combined for 21 kills. Whitlee Auen played Libero for the first time and I thought did a nice job as well. She’s quick and got to a lot of balls," Mich noted.
"It was just a fun match to watch. Like I mentioned earlier, the girls played with a lot of energy. We just need to find a way to play that way for five games," the Monarch boss stated.
The D-S girls connected on 89-of-92 serves in the match.
Leinen hit all 22 of her serves with two aces for D-S. Anna Wiges was 19-of-20 with one ace.
Kaitlyn Bruhn was 14-of-14 with one ace. Teryn Fink also was 14-of-14, while Kaylie Baker hit all 13 of her serves for the Monarchs.
Whitlee Auen also was 7-of-8 at the service line.
Langenfeld paced all Monarch hitters with 11 kills. Inman added 10 kills. Hannah Slater contributed seven kills, while Bruhn and Sophie Sonnichsen each had four kills.
Leinen had a team-high 21 assists. Baker was next with 15.
Auen, playing Libero for the first time, finished the match with a team-high 32 digs.
Wiges added 14 digs, followed by Fink with 13, Inman with nine and Baker and Sonnichsen with eight apiece.
Bruhn also had seven.
Inman led the team with three solo blocks and two block assists. Bruhn also had three block assists.
JV results
The D-S junior varsity girls swept Atlantic 25-20, 25-10.
Jordyn Linn went 9-of-10 in serving with one ace for D-S. Whitlee Auen also was 9-of-10.
Addison Inman paced the Monarchs with six kills. Linn and Taylor Totten each had four kills, while Leonie Klingel had three kills.
Linn led the team with nine assists.