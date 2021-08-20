Monarchs begin football season with new head coach

The Monarchs do return their leading rusher from a year ago in Hildebrand, who carried the ball 103 times for 407 yards and three touchdowns.

"Hildebrand has grown so much. He put in a lot of work this past summer and that’s unmeasurable," Cotton-Moya said.

Other possibilities to run the football this season for the Monarchs are Devin Fink, Boelter, Bruck, Brotherton and Easton Emery among others.

"We have a good group of guys who can run the ball for us. We just have to make sure we utilize them the right way, because like I said, a lot of our guys will have to play both ways," Cotton-Moya said.

D-S also returns one of its top receivers from a year ago in Weltz, who hauled in 13 passes for 110 yards.

"Offensively, we’re very athletic and I think that’s where we’re going to have an advantage over a lot of teams on our schedule," Cotton-Moya said.