Monarchs begin football season with new head coach

The start of the high school football season in Iowa always brings a sense of excitement.
That level has been enhanced for Denison-Schleswig, as the Monarchs will begin the 2021 fall campaign under the direction of first-year head coach Kamari Cotton-Moya, who played college football for Iowa State from 2014-17 and was a two-time All-Big 12 defensive back for the Cyclones.
"It’s an amazing opportunity for me here at Denison. The transition has been really smooth and I think it’s helped that I have a lot of positive people in my corner," commented Cotton-Moya, who takes over the head job from Chad Van Kley, who coached the Monarchs for the past 11 years with a 31-67 overall record and one playoff appearance to his credit.
Van Kley is now an assistant football coach at Sioux Center High School in northwest Iowa.
"I’ve been welcomed with open arms. It’s been an uphill climb, but so far it’s been everything that I expected it to be," stated Cotton-Moya, who is only the third head coach at Denison High in the last 33 years after a 21-year stint from Dave Wiebers (1989-2009) and Van Kley (2010-2020).
"Our numbers are low and we’re going to be a young team, but I really think it’s all about establishing what we want to look like in the future," remarked Cotton-Moya, whose club features 10 seniors among its roster of 37 players.
A year ago, D-S went 2-6 overall with a 44-14 loss to Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the opening round of postseason play in Class 3A.
A total of 19 lettermen return from that squad, including nine seniors in Hunter Emery (QB/DB), Matthew Weltz (WR/DB), Devin Fink (WR/DB), Griseldo Madera (TE/LB/K), Trey Brotherton (QB/WR/DB), Aiden Schuttinga (WR/DB), Jake Boelter (RB/LB), Daniel Santamaria (OL/DL) and Westley Summers (OL/DL).
Junior veterans back on the field are Jesse Velasquez (WR/DB), Wyatt Johnson (WR/DB), Carson Seuntjens (QB/WR/DB), Gavin Hipnar (WR/DB), Jacob Bruck (RB/DB), Jaxson Hildebrand (RB/LB), Jordan Von Tersch (OL/LB), Elbert Perez (OL/DL), Ever Gonzalez (OL/DL) and Derek Scheuring (OL/DL).
A year ago, D-S averaged 178.9 yards per game on offense, including 103.5 yards rushing and 75.4 yards passing.
D-S graduated its starting quarterback in Carter Wessel, who threw for 597 yards.
According to Cotton-Moya, three or four kids are battling for the starting QB job with Brotherton at the forefront of group that includes Hunter Emery, Seuntjens and sophomore Luke Wiebers.
"All of those kids bring different talents. They’re all smart and well-rounded individuals. They’re all going to help us at different positions than just at quarterback," Cotton-Moya said.
The Monarchs do return their leading rusher from a year ago in Hildebrand, who carried the ball 103 times for 407 yards and three touchdowns.
"Hildebrand has grown so much. He put in a lot of work this past summer and that’s unmeasurable," Cotton-Moya said.
Other possibilities to run the football this season for the Monarchs are Devin Fink, Boelter, Bruck, Brotherton and Easton Emery among others.
"We have a good group of guys who can run the ball for us. We just have to make sure we utilize them the right way, because like I said, a lot of our guys will have to play both ways," Cotton-Moya said.
D-S also returns one of its top receivers from a year ago in Weltz, who hauled in 13 passes for 110 yards.
"Offensively, we’re very athletic and I think that’s where we’re going to have an advantage over a lot of teams on our schedule," Cotton-Moya said.
"The one thing that we have to be aware of, though, is that a lot of our guys will have to play both ways. I think we’ll have to find ways to out-scheme our opponents, while at the same time, out-playing and out-battling them as well."
"That’s the way we’re approaching the season, as we’re not just going to be one-dimensional," Cotton-Moya stated.
The Monarch first-year coach also likes what he has seen on the defensive side of the ball.
"We’ve done some good things. Our playbook is very thorough on the defensive side. We’re not going to beat guys by being the most athletic, rather we’re going to beat them by out-scheming, out-playing and out-hustling them," Cotton-Moya noted.
Hildebrand will be one of the Monarch leaders on the defensive side as well, following up a sophomore season at linebacker where he had 30 total tackles, including 20 solos.
Others back among the tackle leaders from a year ago are Brotherton, Weltz and Velasquez.
Cotton-Moya’s D-S squad will play in Class 4A, District 1 for the next two years.
The Monarchs will join Fort Dodge High, Le Mars, Spencer, Storm Lake and Webster City.
D-S will have four non-district games with Carroll High, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Creston and Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson.
In Class 4A, there are six districts with a total of 16 playoff qualifiers, as the top two teams in each district and four at-large berths will qualify for postseason play.
D-S will open the 2021 regular season on Friday, August 27, against Carroll High in a non-district matchup at Carroll.
"It’s going to be a tough district. I like the way a lot of the teams play the game of football. Fort Dodge has a strong tradition and will probably be the favorite, but anybody can be beat on any-given Friday," Cotton-Moya remarked.
"It’s really up to the guys and how they buy in. That’s what were trying to establish in developing a culture of a successful program," the Monarch boss added.
Cotton-Moya will be aided by a familiar group of assistant coaches in Nick Potts, Brian Slater, Adam Burns, John Torrey, Ricky Torres and Seth Young, as well as volunteer assistants Nick Riessen and Willy Baughman.
Cotton-Moya has an understanding of what it’s going to take for the Monarchs to be successful.
"We’re going to have to be able to run the ball with consistency. We will have to throw the ball, so we don’t become one-dimensional and allow teams to stack the box against us," Cotton-Moya said.
August 27 can’t come fast enough to Cotton-Moya.
"I’m excited more, I think, to show what our team’s culture is. We’ve grown in a lot of areas and grown to the point where our confidence level is a little higher," Cotton-Moya said.
"One of our goals is to get back to the level of what Denison-Schleswig football used to be like, and I’m looking forward to getting our guys on the field and competing," stated the former-ISU football standout who played under Paul Rhoads and current Cyclone head coach Matt Campbell.
2021 Varsity Roster
Seniors
Hunter Emery, 6-2, 180, QB/DB; Matthew Weltz, 5-11, 170, WR/DB; Devin Fink, 5-9, 175, WR/DB; Griseldo Madera, 6-1, 165, TE/LB/K; Trey Brotherton, 6-1, 175, QB/WR/DB; Aiden Schuttinga, 5-10, 160, WR/DB; Jake Boelter, 6-1, 185, RB/LB; Daniel Santamaria, 5-9, 225, OL/DL; Westley Summers, 5-11, 210, OL/DL; Akim Duot, 5-11, 140, WR/DB
Juniors
Jesse Velasquez, 6-2, 175, WR/DB; Wyatt Johnson, 5-9, 140, WR/DB; Carson Seuntjens, 6-0, 175, QB/WR/DB; Gavin Hipnar, 6-5, 174, WR/DB; Jacob Bruck, 5-9, 150, RB/DB; Jaxson Hildebrand, 6-1, 208, RB/LB; Jordan Von Tersch, 6-1, 180, OL/LB; Elbert Perez, 5-9, 260, OL/DL; Ever Gonzalez, 5-10, 267, OL/DL; Nelson Ayala, 6-1, 240, OL/DL; Derek Scheuring, 6-3, 325, OL/DL
Sophomores
Jake Fink, 5-9, 125, WR/DB; Gage Head, 5-9, 140, WR/DB; Luke Wiebers, 6-0, 145, QB/DB; Chandler Perrien, 6-0, 150, QB/WR/DB; Ty Fink, 5-7, 180, RB/LB; Easton Emery, 5-9, 190, RB/LB; Sean Ewoldt, 5-9, 152, RB/LB; Blaine Brodsky, RB/LB; Angelo Perez, Garrett Plagge, 5-10, 230, OL/DL; Noah Faya, 6-4, 215, OL/DL; Kole Towne, 6-2, 230, OL/DL; Luis Chan, 5-10, 223, OL/DL; John Graeve, 6-1, 320, OL/DL; Chris Magana, DB/WR; Lance Arkfeld, 6-7, 195, TE/LB
2021 Schedule
August
27 - at Carroll
September
3 - at C.B. Abraham Lincoln; 10 - vs. Creston; 17 - at C.B. Thomas Jefferson; 24 - vs. Spencer
October
1 - vs. Storm Lake; 8 - at Le Mars; 15 - at Fort Dodge; 22 - vs. Webster City