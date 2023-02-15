Class 2A, seventh-rated AHST/Walnut snapped Denison-Schleswig’s winning streak at three games on February 9, as the Monarch boys lost a tough 52-50 nonconference basketball game in overtime at Denison.

The two-point setback dropped D-S to 14-5 overall on the season, while the win moved AHST/Walnut to 19-2 after 21 games.

AHST/W led 18-11 after one quarter and 31-26 at halftime.

D-S outscored the Vikings 15-8 in the third quarter to take a 41-39 lead into the fourth.

AHST/W had a two-point scoring advantage at 9-7 over the final eight minutes of regulation, as the two teams went to overtime tied at 48-48.

Neither team had much offense in the extra, four-minute session, as AHST/W outscored D-S by a 4-2 margin for the win.

The Monarchs had a chance for the win, but a three-point effort in the final seconds by Carson Seuntjens was no good.

Seuntjens led D-S with 17 points and was one of two Monarch players in double figures.

Jake Fink added 12 points. Luke Wiebers had eight points. Jaxon Wessel contributed six points.

Lance Arkfeld finished with four points. Ricardo Casillas had two points with Gavin Hipnar netting one point.

“A great game and great atmosphere against a really good opponent that is ranked in 2A. I thought AHSTW came out and really got after us earlier on in the first quarter and had us on our heels for the first 10 minutes,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink.

“We did respond to close the gap to a two-possession game at halftime,” he added.

“The second half was some of the best defense we have played against a quality opponent to limit them to 17 points. Unfortunately, we didn’t excute enough down the stretch in the half court and at the free throw line to beat a really good team.”

“And in the end they made one more play than us,” Fink remarked.

AHST/W was led in scoring by Brayden Lund with 16 points.

Kyle Sternberg added a double-double effort for the Vikings with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

JV results

AHST/W won the junior varsity game, 54-46.

Gage Head led D-S with 16 points.

Easton Emery added eight points. Chandler Perrien and Kole Towne each had seven points for the Monarchs, which trailed 34-27 at halftime.