Monarchs boys hold off Raiders in Iowa Hall of Pride scrimmage

Braiden Heiden and Matthew Weltz combined for 31 points on Monday night, as the Denison-Schleswig boys picked up a 55-47 victory over East Sac County in an Iowa Hall of Pride scrimmage at Denison.

D-S actually trailed 25-23 at halftime, but then outscored East Sac County 20-8 in the third quarter to take a 43-33 advantage into the fourth.

"Tonight, I was really eager to get our guys out on the court after a week of practice against an always-solid East Sac program," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink,

"I thought we shared the basketball really well, and when we started to play uptempo, we got the game to a speed of our liking," he added.

Heiden led the attack for D-S with 21 points, adding four rebounds, four steals and one assist.

Weltz complemented Heiden with 10 points, six boards and two assists.

Hunter Emery chipped in with eight points and two boards. Evan Turin had six points, three boards and two assists, while Carter Wessel finished with six points, four boards and four assists.