Monarchs clipped in overtime by Lynx

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln quarterback Lennx Brown scored from 10 yards out on the first play in overtime, as the Lynx pulled out a 28-21 victory over Denison-Schleswig in the 2020 football season opener for both teams on Friday night at Council Bluffs.
Chad Van Kley’s D-S squad lost despite running 76 offensive plays to A.L.’s 54 plays and outgaining the Lynx in total yards, 240-233.
A.L. led 7-0 after one quarter and a 48-yard touchdown run by Brown early in the second put the hosts up 14-0.
D-S came back to tie it, though, as the Monarchs got a one-yard scoring run from Nathan Gallup and a 13-yard scoring pass from Carter Wessel to Evan Turin in forcing a 14-14 intermission tie.
D-S scored the lone TD of the third quarter, as Wessel went over a yard out to give the Monarchs a 21-14 lead going into the fourth quarter.
A.L. then was able to tie at 21-21 midway through the fourth behind Brown’s second TD pass of the night, a 52-yarder.
The Monarchs attempted a field goal late in the fourth quarter, but it sailed just left, as the two teams eventually went to overtime.
A.L. got the ball first and Brown scored on his team’s first play to go up seven after the PAT kick.
Brown finished the night with 114 yards rushing and 92 yards passing.
D-S then couldn’t find the end zone on its possession, as a fourth-down pass fell incomplete to end the game.
"Really, it was just a couple of big plays for them that was the difference. We had a couple of breakdowns and they (A.L.) were able to take advantage," commented Van Kley.
"We were able to control the line of scrimmage for the majority of the game. We put together a lot of good drives, but we just couldn’t finish by putting points on the board," he added.
"The Brown kid at quarterback for them is a terrific athlete and he was able to make some plays tonight. He’s a good one and we had a hard time for the most part containing him," remarked Van Kley, whose team will look to bounce back this Friday night with a non-district matchup at Spencer.
For D-S, Leo Araujo led all Monarch rushers by carrying the ball 14 times for 49 yards. Jaxson Hildebrand ran 12 times for 25 yards.
Gallup ran four times for 10 yards with his one-yard TD run. Wessel ran 12 times with his one-yard scoring run as well.
Through the air, Wessel completed 17-of-29 passes for 160 yards with the one TD throw of 11 yards to Turin, who led all Monarch receivers with five receptions for 42 yards.
Aiden Schuttinga had three catches for 41 yards in all. Colin Reis also caught three balls for 31 yards. Weltz had four receptions for 25 yards and Jaden Gonzalez hauled in two passes for 21 yards.
Defensively, Gallup led the Monarchs in tackles with nine and picked off a pass as well.
Reis contributed four tackles, while Hildebrand and Weltz each had three.
Score by Quarters
D-S.....................0 14 7 0 0 - 21
C.B.A.L...............7 7 0 7 7 - 28
Scoring
First Quarter
A.L. - 11 pass (kick good)
Second Quarter
A.L. - Lennx Brown 48 run (kick good)
D-S - Nathan Gallup 1 run (Griseldo Madera kick)
D-S - Evan Turin 13 pass from Carter Wessel (Madera kick)
Third Quarter
D-S - Wessel 1 run (Madera kick)
Fourth Quarter
A.L. - 52 pass (kick good)
Overtime
A.L. - Brown 10 run (kick good)
Team Statistics
D-S A.L.
First Downs: 15,10
Rush/Yards: 43-80, 30-141
Passing Yards: 160, 92
Comp/Att/Int.: 17-29-0, 7-19-1
Total Yards: 240, 233
Punts/Avg.: 6-23.0, 7-27.0
Fumbles/lost: 0-0, 0-0
Penalties/Yards: 4-62, 4-25
D-S Individual Statistics
Rushing: Leo Araujo 14-49; Jaxson Hildebrand 12-25; Matthew Weltz 1-12; Nathan Gallup 4-12, 1 TD; Carter Wessel 12 minus 16, 1 TD
Passing: Wessel 17-29, 160 yards, 1 TD
Receiving: Evan Turin 5-42, 1 TD; Aiden Schuttinga 3-41; Colin Reis 3-31; Weltz 4-25; Jaden Gonzalez 2-21
Punting: Turin 6-23.0
Tackles: Gallup 9 UA, 2 A; Colin Reis 4 UA; Hildebrand 3 UA, 1 A; Weltz 3; Araujo 2 UA, 1 A; Turin 2 UA, 1 A; Brady Boell 2 UA, 1 A; Schuttinga 1 UA, 1 A; Javier Gonzales 1 UA, 1 A
Interceptions: Gallup 1