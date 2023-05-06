Both Denison-Schleswig track and field teams scored a runner-up event finish in earning middle of the pack team results at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Track and Field meet Thursday, May 4, at Red Oak.

The Denison girls scored 64 points to finish sixth overall, led by a runner-up finish in the high jump by Sara Mun, clearing an even 5 feet. The Denison boys scored 47 points to end the night in seventh. The 1,600-meter medley relay team of David Cardenas, Anthony Arambula, Luke Wiebers and Leo Flores raced across the line in the second in 3 minutes, 43.45 seconds.

The Glenwood girls and Lewis Central boys won the team championships.

The Monarch boys placed in the top half in three other relays. The distance medley quartet also ran the sprint medley and placed fourth in 1:37.58. The 4x400 team of Ethan Perrien, Wiebers, Chandler Perrien and Flores finished third in 3:34.83. The shuttle hurdle team finished fifth with the group of Brian Ibarra, Camdyn Nemitz, Brayden Adams and Francisco Escalante crossing in 1:09.14.

In individual events, the Monarchs had a pair of third-place finishes and three sixth-place marks.

Ethan Perrien placed third in the 400-meter dash in a time of 52.09 and Ibarra was third in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.38.

Ibarra added a sixth-place mark in the 400 hurdles in 59.68. Flores ended sixth in the 800 in 2:03.02 and Garret Plagge threw the discus 132-9 to place sixth.

Behind Mun’s runner-up finish in the high jump, the Monarch girls had four different fifth-place finishes as their next best mark in individual events.

Lola Mendlik took fifth in the both the 1,500 in 5:07.48 and in the 800 in 2:28.90. Claire Miller was fifth in the 100 hurdles in 17.53 and Kyia Clark fifth in the 100 in 13.61.

Emily Gehlsen earned team points in both throws, taking sixth in the shot put at 32-4 and seventh in the discus at 91-2. Avery Bock was seventh in the long jump at 15-1.

The Monarchs placed in all seven relays, including a pair of third-place finishes. One was in the shuttle hurdle with Bock, Miller, Kamden Bruhn and Kaitlyn Bruhn finishing in 1:09.75. The 800 medley team of Miller, Clark, Lauren Bowker and Lauryn Turin also came in third in 1:56.51.

The team of Charlotte Schrum, Alexa Tremblay, Nathalie Laarman and Mendlik placed fourth in the 4x800, while the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 teams all finished fifth. Miller, Bowker, Clark and Kaitlyn Bruhn brought the baton around one lap in 52.73. Kaitlyn Bruhn, Hannah Harris, Bowker and Clark ran the 4x200 in 1:55.44 and Tremblay, Schrum, Mun and Turin finished the 4x400 in 4:26.01. The 1,600 medley finished eighth.

Full Denison-Schleswig results (Top 8 places noted)

Girls

Team scoring: 6. Denison-Schleswig 64

100-meter dash: 5. Kyia Clark 13.61; Samantha Chandler 14.67.

200-meter dash: Hannah Harris 30.83; Atong Agang 31.25.

400-meter dash: Atong Agang 1:09.74; Anna Galvin 1:14.83.

800-meter run: 5. Lola Mendlik 2:28.90; Nathalie Laarman 2:54.40.

1,500-meter run: 5. Lola Mendlik 5:07.48; Anna Galvin 6:32.93.

3,000-meter run: Tiffany Ramirez 14:16.29.

100-meter hurdles: 5. Claire Miller 17.53; Avery Bock 18.46.

400-meter hurdles: Kamden Bruhn 1:15.37.

High jump: 2. Sara Mun 5-0; 6. Charlotte Schrum 4-8.

Long jump: 7. Avery Bock 15-1.

Shot put: 6. Emily Gehlsen 32-4; Mayah Slater 29-11.5.

Discus: 7. Emily Gehlsen 91-2; Mayah Slater 89-5.

4x100 meter relay: 5. Denison-Schleswig (Claire Miller, Lauren Bowker, Kyia Clark, Kaitlyn Bruhn) 52.73.

4x200 meter relay: 5. Denison-Schleswig (Kaitlyn Bruhn, Hannah Harris, Lauren Bowker, Kyia Clark) 1:55.44.

4x400 meter relay: 5. Denison-Schleswig (Alexa Tremblay, Charlotte Schrum, Sara Mun, Lauryn Turin) 4:26.01.

4x800 meter relay: 4. Denison-Schleswig (Charlotte Schrum, Alexa Tremblay, Nathalie Laarman, Lola Mendlik) 10:55.66.

800-meter medley relay: 3. Denison-Schleswig (Claire Miller, Lauren Bowker, Kyia Clark, Lauryn Turin) 1:56.51.

1,600-meter medley relay: 8. Denison-Schleswig (Samantha Chandler, Sara Mun, Lauryn Turin, Charlotte Schrum) 4:54.80.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 3. Denison-Schleswig (Kamden Bruhn, Avery Bock, Kaitlyn Bruhn, Claire Miller) 1:09.75.

Boys

Team scoring: 7. Denison-Schleswig 47.

100-meter dash: Linkin Beeck 13.27.

200-meter dash: David Cardenas 24.79; Camdyn Nemitz 26-34.

400-meter dash: 3. Ethan Perrien 52.09; Linkin Beeck 59.49.

800-meter run: 6. Leo Flores 2:03.02; Edgar Ortiz 2:23.40.

1,600-meter run: Ethan Olsen 5:36.70; Juan Diaz 5:42.16.

110-meter hurdles: 3. Brian Ibarra 16.38; Brayden Adams 18.97.

400-meter hurdles: 6. Brian Ibarra 59.68; Francisco Escalante 1:07.17.

Long jump: Edgar Ortiz 14-10.5.

Shot put: Garret Plagge 43-1.5; Dominik Garcia 40-0.

Discus: 6. Garret Plagge 132-9; Ryan Slechta 113-4.

4x100 meter relay: 8. Denison-Schleswig (David Cardenas, Camdyn Nemitz, Linkin Beeck, Anthony Arambula) 47.38.

4x200 meter relay: 7. Denison-Schleswig (Anthony Arambula, Camdyn Nemitz, Chandler Perrien, Dominik Garcia) 1:39.73.

4x400 meter relay: 3. Denison-Schleswig (Ethan Perrien, Luke Wiebers, Chandler Perrien, Leo Flores) 3:34.83.

4x800 meter relay: Denison-Schleswig (Edgar Ortiz, Ryan Hennings, Juan Diaz, Ethan Olsen) 10:18.64.

800-meter medley relay: 4. Denison-Schleswig (David Cardenas, Anthony Arambula, Luke Wiebers, Ethan Perrien) 1:37.58.

1,600-meter medley relay: 2. Denison-Schleswig (David Cardenas, Anthony Arambula, Luke Wiebers, Leo Flores) 3:43.45.