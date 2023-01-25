Monarchs compete at John J. Harris Tournament

The Denison-Schleswig boys scored 37 points to place 19th overall at the two-day John J. Harris Wrestling Tournament on Friday and Saturday at Corning.

Creston won the team championship with 215.5 points. Winterset was runnerup to the Panthers with 157.5 points.

D-S competed with 11 wrestlers in all.

Jaxson Hildebrand was the lone placewinner for the Monarchs, as the senior standout went 4-0 in matches with three pins to capture the individual title at 220 pounds.

The title was Hildebrand’s second consecutive championship at the John J. Harris Tournament, as he won at 195 pounds as a junior.

Hildebrand, 32-0 and ranked eighth in the state in Class 3A, pinned Clarinda’s 2A-state ranked Jase Wilmes in the title match on Saturday in only 22 seconds.

“I love going to the John J. Harris Tournament, as this was our second trip to this tournament and it is an amazing time. The gyms are both packed with fans and wrestlers,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

“I also really like this tournament because it’s a two-day tournament and it gives our guys an opportunity to see tough competition, make weight two days in a row, and get more matches than a normal Saturday tournament,” he added.

“Hildebrand was the lone place winner for the Monarchs. He continued his dominance through this tournament beating some tough competition.”

“He beat Cole Binning of Clarke, who had only lost three matches all season, 7-0. He was one of the biggest 220-pounders Hildebrand has seen this year.”

“He then faced Jase Wilmes of Clarinda in the finals. Wilmes is ranked in 2A and he and Hildebrand met several times last year,” Bradley said.

“Hildebrand went straight to a bear hug and pinned him in 22 seconds,” the Monarch boss noted.

James Lemon, Joel Murillo and Garret Plagge all joined Hildebrand in competing on Saturday after Friday’s action.

Results from Saturday are below.

106 Juan Rafael DNP

Round 1 LBF 1:21 vs Davis Bramman (Riverside); Round 2 LBF 1:34 vs Nate Edmons (Washington)

113 Jayden Bradley DNP Round 1 LBF : 34 vs Brayden Maeder (SWV); Round 2 LBF 2:31 vs Kylen Parson (CRTN)

126 Jackson Graeve DNP

Round 1 Lost 1-10 vs Gavin Sloss (ACGC); Round 2 Lost 5-15 vs Tristan Becker (CAM)

132 Kaiden Krajicek DNP

Round 1 LBF 5:15 vs Nile Benge (Winterset); Round 2 Lost 8-9 vs Beau Weber (MVAOCOU)

138 Fransisco Escalante DNP

Round 1 LBF 1:35 vs Austin Henderson (Wayne)

145 James Lemon

Round 1 WBF 1:39 vs Conner Williams (Clarke); Round 2 LBF 1:16 vs Chris Aragon (Creston); Round 3 Won by medical forfeit vs Wardlow Leo (Lenox); Round 4 LBF 5:45 vs Jacob McGargill (Shenandoah)

152 Ismael Alfaro DNP

Round 1 LBF 5:57 vs Aidan Vergamini (Missouri Valley)

182 Joel Murillo

Round 1 LBF 3:37 vs Tate Haffner (SWV); Round 2 Lost 1-11 vs Ryan Messamaker (Centerville)

195 Luis Chan DNP

Round 1 Lost 2-13 vs Mason Nally (Clarinda); Round 2 LBF 3:23 vs Nathan Keiser (Atlantic)

220 Jaxson Hildebrand 1st Place

Round 1 WBF :37 vs Jackson kerr (Creston); Round 2 WBF 5:04 vs Lane Hanke (MVAOCOU); Round 3 Won 7-0 vs Cole Binning (Clarke); Round 4 WBF :22 vs Jase Wilmes (Clarinda)

285 Garret Plagge DNP

Round 1 WBF :55 vs Jace Smith (Lenox); Round 2 LBF 5:14 vs Trenton Warner (Nodaway Valley)