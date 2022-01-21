Monarchs drop home affair to Titans in Hawkeye 10 play

Lewis Central outscored Denison-Schleswig by 13 in the second half on Tuesday night, as the Titans picked up a 50-37 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory over the Monarch boys at Denison.

The loss was the second in a row after a four-game winning streak for D-S, which fell to 5-2 in H-10 play and 9-3 overall.

The 37 points scored for D-S were a season low.

The previous low was 44 points in a 62-44 defeat back on December 10 at Harlan.

LC scored the initial 10 points of the game just one minute, 15 seconds in, but D-S closed the opening frame on an 11-3 run to pull to within 13-11.

The Monarchs rallied to take their first lead of the game at 17-16 with five minutes remaining in the second with the two teams going to halftime tied at 22-22.

LC then opened the third quarter on a 9-1 run that put the Titans up 31-23 with four-plus minutes left in the period.

LC led by 11 at 36-25 to start the fourth after the visitors outscored the hosts 14-3 in the third.

Dan Miller’s Titan squad then slowly pulled away from the Monarchs with their biggest lead of 17 points at 50-33 with one minute left on the clock.

LC’s Cole Arnold led all scorers in the game with 20 points, including 16 in the second half alone on the strength of three, three-point baskets.

"Lewis Central, I thought, played the best basketball we have seen all year from their standpoint. Offensively we got stagnant at times and credit Lewis Central with that a lot," commented Fink.

"Defensively, I thought we kept ourselves in the game but couldn’t create any offense off of our defense. And ultimately we fouled too much and got beat up on the boards too much to beat a really good team," he added.

"And we didn’t shoot it well from three-point range and that will happen, but that didn’t allow us to get a flow or rhythm offensively and have to make them honor our spacing and spread them out."

"We just gotta get back to work and get back to getting into a better offense rhythm and ramp up our defense a bit." Fink remarked.

Carson Seuntjens paced the D-S boys with 12 points, including six in each half. He also grabbed two rebounds.

Luke Wiebers added 11 points with five of those coming at the free throw line, adding three assists and two steals.

Lance Arkfeld and Jaxon Wessel each had four points.

Wessel also had four boards and two steals.

Matthew Weltz, Gavin Hipnar and Aiden Schuttinga all had two points apiece for the hosts.

Weltz also pulled down five boards, while Hipnar had two boards and three shot blocks.

D-S connected on 11-of-18 free throws, while LC went to the foul line 30 times with 17 makes on the night.

From the field, D-S missed on all 11 of its three-point tries and wasjust 13-of-41 overall from the floor for 31.7 percent.

JV results

Lewis Central won the junior varsity game, 66-48.

Mike Manuel led D-S with 11 points. Jake Fink added 10 points.

Ricardo Casillas also had eight points for the Monarchs, which trailed 33-17 at halftime.

Gage Head finished with six points for D-S as well.

Freshmen results

Lewis Central defeated the D-S freshmen boys, 57-43.

Kole Towne led D-S with 15 points, while Dominik Garcia added 13 points for the Monarchs, which trailed 29-22 at halftime.

Anthony Arambula netted five points, while Austin Aviles and Jaxson Henningsen each had four and Miguel Martinez Cid two.

Score by Quarters

LC.......................13 9 14 14 - 50

D-S.....................11 11 3 12 - 37