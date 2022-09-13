Monarchs drop non-district contest at Creston

Creston quarterback Kyle Strider threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more on Friday night, as the Panthers came away with a 35-9 non-district victory over Denison-Schleswig at Creston.

The loss dropped D-S to 1-2 overall going into the Monarchs’ final non-district game of the season this Friday night against Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson at Denison.

Thomas Jefferson lost 56-0 to Carroll High on Friday night at Council Bluffs.

The win moved Creston to 3-0 on the young season.

Creston led 6-0 after one quarter and 14-3 at halftime.

The lone three D-S points of the first half came on a 28-yard field goal from Carson Seuntjens.

Down 21-3 after three quarters, D-S scored its only touchdown in the fourth on an 11-yard scoring pass from Luke Wiebers to Gavin Hipnar, who caught two passes on the night for 24 yards.

Creston outgained D-S in total yards by a 382-198 margin.

The Panthers ran the ball for 173 yards, led by Brennan Hayes, who had 22 rushes for 105 yards and one score.

He also was on the end of a 27-yard TD pass.

Strider, who rushed the ball 16 times for 65 yards with a pair of TDs, also was 14-of-28 for 209 yards in passing with two scoring passes for the hosts.

“Creston has a big and physical team. Our goal was to try and match them and for the most part we did, but they have some outstanding athletes that just made a lot of big plays,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Kamari Cotton-Moya.

“Offensively, we were able to move the ball, but we just weren’t able to execute as well as I had hoped we would. We need to do better on first down and not get ourselves in long situations on second and third down,” he added.

“Defensively, we had flashes of really looking good, but we have to find a way to do better at stopping the run. Creston ran the ball hard and took advantage of their size up front to evenually wear us down.”

“Again, it just came down to the lack in execution for us. We have to find ways to get the ball in the hands of our playmakers,” Cotton-Moya remarked.

D-S had 107 yards rushing, as Jaxson Hildebrand ran 15 times for 95 yards to lead all Monarch ballcarriers.

Wiebers, on the night, was 10-of-27 in the passing department for 91 yards with the one TD throw to Hipnar and one interception.

Jake Fink led all Monarch receivers with five catches for 40 yards.

Seuntjens hauled in two passes for 25 yards on the night.

Defensively for D-S, Jordan Von Tersch led in tackles with 10.5, including eight solos.

Hildebrand added 6.5 tackles, including five solos. Gage Head had five solo tackles for the Monarchs.

Score by Quarters

D-S.........................0 3 0 6 - 9

Creston..................6 8 7 14 - 35

Scoring

First Quarter

C - Kyle Strider 5 run (kick blocked), 5:44

Second Quarter

C - Strider 3 run (Strider run), 4:57

D-S - Carson Seuntjens 28 field goal, :19

Third Quarter

C - Brennan Hayes 27 pass from Strider (kick good), 5:51

Fourth Quarter

C - Cael Turner 17 pass from Strider (kick blocked), 9:30

D-S - Gavin Hipnar 11 pass from Wiebers (run failed), 5:59

C - Hayes 1 run (Strider run), :49

D-S Individual Statistics

Rushing: Jaxson Hildebrand 15-95; Luke Wiebers 7-10; Blaine Brodsky 2-2

Passing: Wiebers 10-27, 91 yards, 1 TD, 1 interception

Receiving: Jake Fink 5-40; Carson Seuntjens 2-25; Gavin Hipnar 2-24, 1 TD; Brodsky 1-2

Scoring: Hipnar 6 points; Seuntjens 3 points