Monarchs earn victory in season opener at Carroll

Under the guidance of first-year head coach Kamari Cotton-Moya, the Denison-Schleswig football team began the 2021 season on Friday night with a 28-7 victory over Carroll High at Carroll.
The win enabled D-S to start the season 1-0 for the first time since 2011 when the Monarchs defeated Harlan (43-42) in the team’s initial game that year at Denison.
D-S, which outgained Carroll in total yards by a 243-166 margin, never looked back after racing out to a 21-0 halftime lead over a Carroll High team that also took the field with a new head coach in Craig Rowedder.
The Monarchs finished the game with 124 yards rushing and 119 yards passing, while the host Tigers netted 66 yards on the ground and 100 yards through the air.
D-S went up 7-0 with 12 seconds left in the first quarter on a 16-yard touchdown run by Matthew Weltz and Carson Seuntjens’ PAT kick.
The Monarchs added a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter.
The first was on a 15-yard pass from sophomore starting quarterback Luke Wiebers to Jake Fink with 5:37 left, while the second came on a one-yard run by Wiebers with only 57 seconds remaining before halftime.
Seuntjens added PAT kicks after both scores, as Cotton-Moya’s club went into halftime locker room up 21-0.
The lead for D-S grew to 28-0 at the 8:22 mark of the third quarter on a four-yard TD run by Devin Fink and the PAT kick by Seuntjens.
Carroll finally got on the scoreboard with 4:28 left in the fourth quarter on a three-yard scoring run by Cooper Ludwig. The PAT kick was good for the Tigers to make it 28-7.
Wiebers, making his first varsity start at quarterback, completed 7-of-14 passes for 119 yards with the 15-yard scoring pass to Jake Fink.
Wiebers also ran the ball four times for 15 yards with his one-yard TD run.
Weltz carried the ball five times for 46 yards with his 16-yard TD run in the first quarter.
Junior Jaxson Hildebrand ran the ball nine times for 50 yards to lead all Monarch ballcarriers.
Senior Trey Brotherton led all D-S receivers with four receptions for 89 yards.
Jake Fink had the one TD catch for 15 yards, while Aiden Schuttinga finished with one catch for 13 yards.
For Carroll, Ludwig led his team’s ground attack with 15 rushes for 69 yards.
Tiger QB Ethan Lengling was 10-of-25 for 95 yards with two interceptions on the night.
Both picks for D-S were by Jesse Velasquez, while the Monarchs also recovered three fumbles with Hildebrand, Schuttinga and Jake Boelter all getting credit.
Tackle-wise, Hildebrand led the way with a total of five. Schuttinga and Noah Faya each had three solo tackles.
"It feels really good to get that first win. For the most part, we did the right things and we were able to come away with a victory," commented the former Iowa State Cyclone football standout defensive back Cotton-Moya in his first postgame interview as a head coach.
"We had some first-game jitters, but I thought the guys executed the game plan and that was one of our goals going into the game," he added.
Cotton-Moya said that Wiebers performed well in his first varsity game under center.
"He did everything that we asked him to do. For a kid who never played a down at the varsity level, he looked really poised out there. I just loved everything he did. He has a lot of potential and I think you saw that tonight," Cotton-Moya remarked.
"We were up 21-0 at halftime, but I told the guys it was 0-0 and we had to win the second half. We didn’t put a lot of points up in the second half, but I just wanted the guys to finish."
"After game one, it’s not as good as it looks and it’s not as bad as it looks. We still have room for improvement, but we got the win and that’s huge going into our game with Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln," Cotton-Moya said.
D-S and Abraham Lincoln will meet this Friday night in a non-district matchup at Council Bluffs.
Score by Quarters
D-S.........................7 14 7 0 - 28
Carroll....................0 0 7 0 - 7
Scoring
First Quarter
D-S: Matthew Weltz 16 run (Carson Seuntjens kick), :12
Second Quarter
D-S: Jake Fink 15 pass from Luke Wiebers (Seuntjens kick), 5:37
D-S: Wiebers 1 run (Seuntjens kick), :57
Third Quarter
D-S: Devin Fink 4 run (Seuntjens kick), 8:22
Fourth Quarter
C: Cooper Ludwig 3 run (kick good), 4:28
D-S Individual Statistics
Rushing: Jaxson Hildebrand 9-50; Matthew Weltz 5-46, 1 TD; Luke Wiebers 4-15, 1 TD; Devin Fink 2-8, 1 TD; Jake Boelter 1-5
Passing: Wiebers 7-14, 119 yards, 1 TD
Receiving: Trey Brotherton 4-89; Jake Fink 1-15, 1 TD; Aiden Schuttinga 1-13; Weltz 1-2
Scoring: Weltz 6 points; Wiebers 6 points; Devin Fink 6 points; Jake Fink 6 points; Carson Seuntjens 4 points
Punting: Schuttinga 6-182 (30.3)
Kickoffs: Emmanuel Prado 3-155; Griseldo Madera 2-85
Tackles: Brotherton 5.5; Hildebrandt 5.0; Devin Fink 3; Schuttinga 3; Boelter 3; Noah Faya 3; Luis Chan 3; Weltz 2.5; Jacob Bruck 2