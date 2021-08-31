Monarchs earn victory in season opener at Carroll

For Carroll, Ludwig led his team’s ground attack with 15 rushes for 69 yards.

Tiger QB Ethan Lengling was 10-of-25 for 95 yards with two interceptions on the night.

Both picks for D-S were by Jesse Velasquez, while the Monarchs also recovered three fumbles with Hildebrand, Schuttinga and Jake Boelter all getting credit.

Tackle-wise, Hildebrand led the way with a total of five. Schuttinga and Noah Faya each had three solo tackles.

"It feels really good to get that first win. For the most part, we did the right things and we were able to come away with a victory," commented the former Iowa State Cyclone football standout defensive back Cotton-Moya in his first postgame interview as a head coach.

"We had some first-game jitters, but I thought the guys executed the game plan and that was one of our goals going into the game," he added.

Cotton-Moya said that Wiebers performed well in his first varsity game under center.